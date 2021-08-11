Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Rotation Notes, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke
Posted by 
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 3 days ago

Texas Rangers (39-73) at Seattle Mariners (59-54)

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

9:10 PM CT

T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA

Probables:

TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-10, 5.07 ERA)

SEA: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.14 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 3B Yonny Hernandez
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. 2B Andy Ibáñez
  6. C Jonah Heim
  7. LF Jason Martin
  8. RF DJ Peters
  9. DH Curtis Terry

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

  1. SS J.P. Crawford
  2. RF Mitch Haniger
  3. 3B Kyle Seager
  4. 1B Ty France
  5. 2B Abraham Toro
  6. DH Luis Torrens
  7. CF Jarred Kelenic
  8. C Tom Murphy
  9. LF Dylan Moore

Rotation Notes

•RHP Dane Dunning is on track to return from his short stint on the Injured List. Manager Chris Woodward said on Tuesday that Dunning should start on Friday when the Rangers host Oakland at Globe Life Field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6HG1_0bNvwIZ800

•RHP Spencer Howard is scheduled to start on Wednesday night in Seattle with LHP Taylor Hearn set to piggyback behind him. However, while nothing is official, Hearn is likely to be built up enough where he can slide into a starting role in the rotation next week. Woodward did not commit to a start for Hearn, but said he should be logging at least 75 pitches, so it looks like he'll take over as the main guy in that particular slot.

Regarding Howard, the Rangers are still deciding how much game action to give him. The pitching coaches are working with Howard on some mechanical issues that might require more work in bullpen sessions instead of in a game.

"We're still working through some things with him," Woodward said. "We're trying to get him as much time with the pitching coaches as possible. I think it's really important. All the side work he does right now is really critical. Innings in-game isn't quite as important as it is for Taylor, [who is already] built up and pitching really well."

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement): Manager Chris Woodward confirmed Dunning is on schedule for a return to the rotation when the team comes home on Friday.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King is scheduled to pitch multiple innings of relief at Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday as part of a rehab assignment. It could be only a one-game stint. The Rangers will evaluate after the outing.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

  • Will Sam Huff's Power Surge Dictate His Timeline Back To Rangers?

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Comments / 0

InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
132
Followers
505
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
José Leclerc
Person
Kolby Allard
Person
Willie Calhoun
Person
Ronald Guzmán
Person
Kohei Arihara
Person
Jonathan Hernández
Person
Spencer Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers Tv#Starting Lineups#Wa#Texas Rangers Tv#Adolis#Rangers Injury Report#Triple A Round Rock#Ucl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
MLBCitizen Tribune

Hearn expected to start for the Rangers against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (56-48, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (36-67, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Seattle will play on Saturday. The Rangers...
MLBABC30 Fresno

Irvin, Athletics to face Dunning, Rangers

Oakland Athletics (67-48, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (40-75, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-7, 4.07 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) LINE: Rangers +146, Athletics -167; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBSeattle Times

After disappointing series vs. Rangers, Mariners head to Tampa Bay looking to stay in playoff race

ARLINGTON, Texas — As much as the Mariners wanted to immediately escape the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex after Sunday’s second straight walkoff defeat and a disappointing series loss to one of the worst teams in baseball, they had to sit at Globe Life Field for an extra few hours before heading to the airport. They had to wait for a massive thunderstorm that hit the area in about the seventh inning of their game to clear out.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Entering rotation, starting Monday

Suarez will start Monday's game and be a starting pitcher going forward, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The lefty will throw about three innings in his first big-league start since 2018 and will build up for a larger workload. The acquisition of Ian Kennedy meant Suarez would no longer be the primary closer, and the Phillies feel he can be more useful as a replacement for the struggling Matt Moore.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers 7/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will play the first game of their three-game series against the Texas Rangers in Globe Life Field Arlington, TX, on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 8:05 PM (EDT). After an 11-4 defeat to the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Seattle is now 55-48. After dominating the first game 11-8 on Monday, Seattle dropped the final two matches of their three-game series with the Astros. Seattle ranks third, eight matches behind the first-place Astros in the American League West.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

LHP Tyler Anderson ready for Mariners debut vs. Rangers

With only four healthy starting pitchers, the Seattle Mariners needed a reliable arm at the trade deadline. It would appear left-hander Tyler Anderson fits that bill. Anderson, acquired earlier on Wednesday from the Pittsburgh Pirates, is scheduled to make his Mariners debut Saturday night against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Ranger Suárez to join starting rotation; Velasquez, Moore out

As the Philadelphia Phillies chase their first postseason appearance in a decade, they’ve elected to make a rather radical decision in hopes of shoring up their starting rotation. Ahead of Saturday evening’s game in Pittsburgh, Phillies manager Joe Girardi told the collective media — including Matt Gelb of The Athletic...
MLBSportsGrid

Chris Rodriguez Will Start Monday vs. Rangers

Https://twitter.com/JeffFletcherOCR/status/1422299742290198531. It was unclear who would be on the mound for the Angels on Monday vs. the Rangers, but Rodriguez will ultimately draw the start. This will be his first start at the major league level, although he has made 13 appearances out of the bullpen. He’s been effective so far this season, posting a 3.66 ERA and 9.15 K/9, and he entered the year as the Angels’ No. 10 prospect per FanGraphs.
MLBSeattle Times

For the second consecutive day, Jonah Heim delivers Rangers a walkoff win vs. Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas – As the thunder boomed outside the stadium, loud enough to draw murmurs from the fans in attendance, and blinding flashes of lightning could be seen through the glass windows that surround the upper decks of Globe Life Field, the first thoughts of most in the building, including the players on the field, was thank goodness this climate-controlled palace was built with a retractable roof.
MLBDodger Insider

Game 107: Rays vs Seattle Mariners — Pregame News and Notes

Updated 5 p.m. After a sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night, the Rays will look to carry that momentum into a three-game series on Monday with the Seattle Mariners. Tampa Bay (64–42) has won four straight overall, and is now a season-best 22 games above .500. The Rays lead the Red Sox by 1.5 games in the AL East.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners SS J.P. Crawford (illness) not in lineup vs. Yankees

Shortstop J.P. Crawford is not in the Seattle Mariners' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the host New York Yankees due to illness. Crawford, 26, who has started every Mariners game since May 24, is dealing with a non-COVID related illness, according to Seattle manager Scott Servais. Dylan Moore will start at shortstop and bat ninth on Saturday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Mariners’ Series vs the Rangers was… Frustrating

Heading into a 3-game series this weekend against the A.L.-worst Texas Rangers, the Seattle Mariners had high aspirations to overcome their 2.5 game deficit in the A.L. Wild Card standings. After a solid 9-5 win in the first game of the series on Friday night, the team proceeded to heavily underperform the rest of the series, losing each of the next two games in the final inning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy