Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegan County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for south central, central, southwestern and west central Michigan. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Van Buren, Kent, Ingham, Gratiot, Ionia, Barry, Clinton, Lake, Muskegon, Mecosta, Oceana, Montcalm, Calhoun, Allegan, Jackson, Ottawa, Newaygo, Isabella, Clare, Osceola, Mason, Kalamazoo and Eaton Counties through 1215 AM EDT At 921 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 17 miles southeast of Two Creeks to 25 miles northwest of Long Beach. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grand Rapids... Lansing... Kalamazoo Portage... Muskegon... Jackson Holland... Mount Pleasant... Ionia Big Rapids... Grand Haven... Alma Charlotte... Albion... Greenville Mason... Ludington... St. Johns Hastings... Marshall MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Ionia County, MI
County
Mason County, MI
County
Clare County, MI
City
Ionia, MI
County
Gratiot County, MI
County
Newaygo County, MI
County
Montcalm County, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
County
Oceana County, MI
County
Lake County, MI
County
Eaton County, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
County
Ottawa County, MI
County
Clinton County, MI
City
Clinton, MI
County
Allegan County, MI
County
Isabella County, MI
City
Allegan, MI
County
Barry County, MI
County
Jackson County, MI
County
Kent County, MI
County
Muskegon County, MI
City
Clare, MI
County
Calhoun County, MI
County
Van Buren County, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Newaygo, MI
County
Mecosta County, MI
City
Lake, MI
County
Osceola County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mecosta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says

Earth sizzled in July and became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, U.S. weather officials announced. As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The margin was just .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),

Comments / 0

Community Policy