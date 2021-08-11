Special Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for south central, central, southwestern and west central Michigan. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Van Buren, Kent, Ingham, Gratiot, Ionia, Barry, Clinton, Lake, Muskegon, Mecosta, Oceana, Montcalm, Calhoun, Allegan, Jackson, Ottawa, Newaygo, Isabella, Clare, Osceola, Mason, Kalamazoo and Eaton Counties through 1215 AM EDT At 921 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 17 miles southeast of Two Creeks to 25 miles northwest of Long Beach. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grand Rapids... Lansing... Kalamazoo Portage... Muskegon... Jackson Holland... Mount Pleasant... Ionia Big Rapids... Grand Haven... Alma Charlotte... Albion... Greenville Mason... Ludington... St. Johns Hastings... Marshall MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH