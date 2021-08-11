Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook, Will by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cook; Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WILL AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES At 813 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Navy Pier Harvey, moving east at 35 mph. The most severe winds are now passing through southern parts of the city of Chicago. These storms do have a history of producing severe wind gusts and wind damage. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Chicago, Cicero, Hammond, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, West Town, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, South Shore, Roseland, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop, South Lawndale, Midway Airport and Austin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH OEMC zones...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. 3...4...5...6...7...8...9...10...11...and 12.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago Heights, IL
County
Cook County, IL
County
Will County, IL
City
Cicero, IL
City
Orland Park, IL
City
Berwyn, IL
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Tinley Park, IL
City
Calumet City, IL
City
Bridgeport, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Weather#South Wind#Extreme Weather#Chicago Lawn#Chicago Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. troops arrive in Afghan capital to assist evacuations

KABUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - American troops have flown into Kabul to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians in the Afghan capital, a U.S. official said on Saturday, a day after Taliban insurgents seized the country's second- and third-biggest cities. The Pentagon has said two battalions of Marines and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says

Earth sizzled in July and became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, U.S. weather officials announced. As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The margin was just .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),

Comments / 0

Community Policy