Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cook; Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WILL AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES At 813 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Navy Pier Harvey, moving east at 35 mph. The most severe winds are now passing through southern parts of the city of Chicago. These storms do have a history of producing severe wind gusts and wind damage. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Chicago, Cicero, Hammond, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, West Town, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, South Shore, Roseland, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop, South Lawndale, Midway Airport and Austin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH OEMC zones...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. 3...4...5...6...7...8...9...10...11...and 12.