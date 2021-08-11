Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 18:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 618 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Sells, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sells, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Sil Nakya, San Luis - Sells District and Rincon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0