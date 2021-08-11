Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wizards' Caleb Homesley: Loses roster spot

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Wizards waived Homesley on Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. Homesley signed a two-year deal with the Wizards in mid-May that included a team option for 2023-24, but he'll lose his spot on the 15-man roster without having ever appeared in a game for Washington. The organization still appears to be high on the second-year pro out of Liberty, who will join the Wizards for the Las Vegas Summer League with the hope of parlaying a solid showing into a training-camp deal or a two-way contract.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Homesley
Person
Fred Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Las Vegas#Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bradley Beal’s wife: Kamiah Adams-Beal

Bradley’s Beal basketball career is one that has taken off in a major way in recent seasons. After being drafted No. 3 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft, it wasn’t until 2018 when Beal would get some of the recognition he deserved by making his first NBA all-star team. He has since been an all-star again in 2019 and 2021. At just age 28, Beal is known as one of the best scorers in the game and while he’s always been with the Wizards, rumors have constantly circulated about him eventually ending up elsewhere, with a bigger contender.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards’ overcrowded rotation

When the Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, they got two experienced marksmen in return with Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Wizards are in dire need of shooters because they were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA last season. Washington also...
NBABleacher Report

Wizards' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Spencer Dinwiddie Sign-And-Trade

The Washington Wizards are reportedly signing Spencer Dinwiddie to a three-year, $62 million deal as part of a complicated, five-team sign-and-trade scenario, per multiple reports. The Wizards are sending a second-round pick and a draft swap to Brooklyn to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, pairing All-NBA star Bradley Beal and Dinwiddie in...
NBARealGM

Spencer Dinwiddie To Wizards Loses Momentum, Pelicans Could Prioritize Him

A Spencer Dinwiddie to the Washington Wizards sign-and-trade has been heavily rumored over the past week but those plans have lost some momentum due to the Brooklyn Nets not signaling much interest in taking back either Kyle Kuzma or Montrezl Harrell on what is an already massive luxury tax bill.
NBANBC Sports

Wizards announce Summer League roster withouti Avdija

The Wizards, after the madness of a five-team trade that brought them a host of players became official, released their 2021 Summer League roster. The roster has both of the team’s draft choices in Corey Kispert (15th overall) and Isaiah Todd (31st overall). But not on the list was 2020 first round draft choice Deni Avdija, who suffered a fracture in his right ankle late in the season.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Wizards Notes: Dinwiddie, Bryant, Holiday, Hachimura, Avdija

Speaking today to reporters, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said that Spencer Dinwiddie is further along in his recovery from an ACL tear than Thomas Bryant is, as Fred Katz of The Athletic tweets. Dinwiddie sustained a partially torn ACL in late December, while Bryant suffered the same injury just a couple weeks later.
NBANBC Sports

Wizards betting on depth in roster overhaul

Though there may be some commonalities between title teams in this era of star movement, there is technically no one way to build a contender. The Wizards for years tried to build around two high-priced star guards. Now, they are shifting strategies, and the roster overhaul they have undergone in recent days has made it clear.
NBAaseaofred.com

Homesley Set To Make Summer League Debut With Wizards

Former Liberty F Caleb Homesley is set to make his NBA Summer League debut for the Washington Wizards. Homesley is in his second off-season since graduating and will seek to make an NBA roster and see the court for the first time in his young career. Homesley signed a multi-year deal with the Wizards in May, but did not join the team and was assigned to the G-League. While Homesley is not currently on the Wizards active roster, he will compete with their summer league team in hopes for a spot on the 15-man roster for the upcoming NBA season.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Lakers considering signing Isaiah Thomas for roster spot

The Los Angeles Lakers still have a few roster spots open and have weighed using one of them to sign former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, league sources say. 1 day ago – via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com. The addition of Thomas is far from assured, sources stressed, but the Lakers...
NBABullets Forever

Wizards vs. Nets final score: Washington loses in sudden death second overtime period, 84-81

The Washington Wizards are still winless in the 2021 NBA Summer League after an 84-81 double overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas. In NBA Summer League rules, there are no more than two overtimes, where the first period is played for two minutes, and the second one is sudden death. The first shot in that period ends the game.
NBAchatsports.com

Recap: Wizards lose to Nets in 2OT after late comeback

Wizards: Jaime Echenique (17), Mason Jones (13), Austin Hollins (13) Nets: Cam Thomas (31), Kessler Edwards (14), Kasier Gates (9) The Wizards were defeated by the Nets 84-81 in double overtime on Thursday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas in the team’s second game of the 2021 NBA Summer League. Jaime Echenique led the way for Washington with 17 points on 6-10 (.600) shooting. Cam Thomas scored a game-high 31 points, including the game-winner, to lead the way for Brooklyn.
NBANBC Sports

Bryant not expected to be ready for start of season, Wizards GM says

There was good and bad news for Wizards fans at general manager Tommy Sheppard’s press conference on Friday. The good news was that newly-acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie looks on track to be ready for the season following a partial ACL tear. The bad news was that center Thomas Bryant likely won’t be ready for the start of the season as he’s still recovering from a torn ACL last winter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy