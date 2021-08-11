Protest held calling for immediate closure of Heuer House Outreach and Café

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A group of protesters had a strong message for the Heuer House after a Glassport teenager was allegedly raped by one of its residents.

Some had signs with them, and others wore shirts that read, “Unity in our community.” They want the Heuer House Outreach and Café closed for good.

Lynette Kohlmeyer told Channel 11 that the issue with the recovery house started back in April. She said her 13-year-old daughter went missing from outside their home. When she showed up later to the police station, she reported that she was raped by a resident at Heuer House.

Resident Shakil Hairston was then arrested and charged.

“What happened to my daughter could have been prevented. Had they know about his background, his criminal, extensive background, he probably wouldn’t have been there,” Kohlmeyer said.

She said she was told by Glassport Borough council members that the house was licensed as a shelter for abused women but, instead, is being used as a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center.

Kohlmeyer is now suing the Heuer House. We reached out to Heuer House for comment on the lawsuit and Tuesday’s protest.

But it didn’t want to comment tonight. Instead, it referred us back to the last statement it made to Channel 11 at the beginning of August.

In that statement, it expressed it understands and recognizes Kohlmeyer’s pain and is deeply saddened about what happened, but the center is cleared by the county to operate as a recovery house. It also stated potential residents have to be cleared by a county-certified center before entering the facility, but it was not aware of Hairston’s criminal background.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else’s children. It’s not just my daughter that is affected; it affects the entire family. Our entire family is devastated,” Kohlmeyer said.