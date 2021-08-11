Cancel
ThredUp reports record revenue and buyers in Q2 amid a rising tide among resale platforms

By Alex Barreira
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oakland-based secondhand apparel platform thredUp reported all-time high revenue and active buyer totals in the second quarter as CEO and co-founder James Reinhart told investors Tuesday in an earnings call that "now is the time to be more aggressive." For the quarter ending June 30, thredUp posted revenue of $60...

www.bizjournals.com

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
#Resale#Ipo#Fast Fashion#Consumer Behavior#A Rising Tide#Thredup#Ipo#European#Lg#Raas#Realreal#Globaldata#Sku#American#Remix Global Ad#Bulgarian#Amount#Rank Company Headquarters
