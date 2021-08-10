Cancel
Florida State

Visitors welcome at North Florida Model Railroad Club

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from North Florida Model Railroad Club. Alachua now has a computer controlled model railroad! The North Florida Model Railroad Club located in Alachua is inviting all train lovers to come see our latest model railroad. This HO scale layout features fully automated train operations controlled by a computer using special traffic control software. See 10 trains run across bridges and trestles as they wind through tunnels and over high mountain passes.

