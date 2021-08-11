2.5M people sign up for healthcare via ACA amid pandemic

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that 1.8 million people have signed up under healthcare.gov, while an additional 723,000 enrolled on state marketplaces. Over 2.5 million people have enrolled for coverage through HealthCare.gov and state marketplaces since the start of a special enrollment period that began in February, according to federal data. CMS reports that more than 1.8 million people purchased insurance through Healthcare.gov, while 723,000 used a state-based marketplace platform. The special enrollment period ends on Aug. 15. The Biden Administration extended the period to give consumers three more months to sign up through Healthcare.gov. (Gellman, 8/10)
