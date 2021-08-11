Cancel
Public Health

2.5M people sign up for healthcare via ACA amid pandemic

 3 days ago
Two and a half million people have purchased health insurance through the online marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act after the Biden administration allowed more time to enroll amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the White House said Tuesday. 

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Biden's ACA special enrollment period reaches 2.5 million Americans

Just one week after his inauguration, President Joe Biden did what his predecessor would not: he issued an executive order to create a special enrollment period through the Affordable Care Act, citing a need created by the pandemic. Donald Trump was expected to do something similar, but the Republican refused, because he didn't want people turning to "Obamacare" for help during a crisis.
Public Healthchannele2e.com

List of Companies Requiring Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations

The list of companies that require coronavirus vaccinations for in-office employees continues to grow. Moreover, many of those businesses will require contractors and consultants — including MSPs, IT consulting firms and cybersecurity providers — to show proof of covid-19 vaccination before permitting on-site office visits. Admittedly, requiring employees to be...
Healthkhn.org

ACA Special Enrollment Yields 2.5M Signups So Far; Window Closes Aug. 15

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that 1.8 million people have signed up under healthcare.gov, while an additional 723,000 enrolled on state marketplaces. Over 2.5 million people have enrolled for coverage through HealthCare.gov and state marketplaces since the start of a special enrollment period that began in February, according to federal data. CMS reports that more than 1.8 million people purchased insurance through Healthcare.gov, while 723,000 used a state-based marketplace platform. The special enrollment period ends on Aug. 15. The Biden Administration extended the period to give consumers three more months to sign up through Healthcare.gov. (Gellman, 8/10)
Public Healthhealthcaredive.com

Rethinking healthcare workers' roles post-pandemic

The pandemic is permanently changing the way businesses in all industries operate and how employees perform their jobs. That's especially true in healthcare, where attempts to reduce physical contact spurred the brisk adoption of telehealth, home health services and virtual platforms to help patients with appointments. Analysts with McKinsey believe...
Pennsylvania Statepenncapital-star.com

On 2-year anniv. of Pa’s healthcare exchange, officials urge uninsured residents to sign up for coverage

State House Speaker Bryan Cutler and the Wolf administration celebrated the two-year anniversary of Pennsylvania’s state health care exchange on Wednesday, while encouraging uninsured Pennsylvanians to sign up for subsidized coverage. In 2019, the General Assembly passed, with just a single dissenting vote, a bill to create a state-run health...
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

There Will Be a “Flood” of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates After the FDA’s Full Approval, Says Dr. Anthony Fauci

We all know that so many people around the world are reluctant when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. But that may soon change if the recent statements of Dr. Anthony Fauci are right, the US top infectious disease expert. He believes that after the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) grants full approval for a coronavirus vaccine, businesses and schools across the US will deal with a flood of vaccine mandates.
Public Healthcaliforniahealthline.org

Analysis: Don’t Want a Vaccine? Be Prepared to Pay More for Insurance.

America’s covid-19 vaccination rate is around 60% for ages 12 and up. That’s not enough to reach so-called herd immunity, and in states like Missouri — where a number of counties have vaccination rates under 25% — hospitals are overwhelmed by serious outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant. The...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Trump estimates 100 million dead from COVID-19 without his vaccine efforts

Former President Donald Trump estimated up to 100 million people would have died from COVID-19 without his administration's efforts to spur the development of vaccines. If not for Operation Warp Speed, which was the name of the Trump administration’s initiative to develop vaccines quickly to protect the public from the coronavirus, Trump said the health crisis death toll would be similar to that of the Spanish Flu pandemic more than a century ago.
Public HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

HHS is requiring its healthcare workforce to get vaccinated

The Department of Health and Human Services has become the latest federal agency to mandate vaccinations for its employees. On Thursday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that HHS would require the more than 25,000 members of its healthcare workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The action will impact more than...
Augusta, MEpenbaypilot.com

Mills, Lambrew urge people to sign up for health coverage ahead of deadline

AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills and Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Jeanne Lambrew are urging Maine people to act now to take advantage of their options for affordable health insurance coverage before the Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for Affordable Care Act (ACA) health plans ends Sunday, August 15.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

