Lefty Justin Steele burst onto the scene in mid-April and made 11 relief appearances during which his electric stuff led to a 2-0 record with a 2.03 ERA and 21 strikeouts in just 13.1 innings. Then came the hamstring injury that landed him on the IL, during which time the Cubs’ fortunes took a turn for the worse. Needing help for the rotation this season and in years to come, Steele was kept at Triple-A after being activated in order to stretch out as a starter.