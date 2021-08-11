Pastor Closes Church to Avoid Spreading COVID-19, Dies of Virus a Week Later
Neither Pastor Darrell Boone nor his wife Lazetta, who is currently hospitalized, were vaccinated against COVID-19.www.newsweek.com
