i-80 Gold Reports 2021 Q2 Results

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Taiga Gold Corp (CSE:TGC) ('Taiga') or (the 'Company') has received complete results from a 12 hole, 2139m diamond drilling program completed at it's 100%-owned Orchid project located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 120km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 70km south of SSR Mining's Inc.'s Seabee Gold Operation, host of the Seabee and Santoy gold deposits. The Orchid property consists of 7,900ha overlying the same structural features and within rocks similar to those currently being mined at the Santoy deposit. The property is considered to have excellent potential to host significant gold mineralization and carries no underlying royalties or encumbrances.