Sandy Valley Schools announces free and reduced-price meals policy
Sandy Valley Local Schools today announced its 2021-2022 program year policy for free and reduced-price meals or free milk for students unable to pay the full price of meals or milk served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast, After School Care Snack or Special Milk Program. Each school office and the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.www.the-review.com
