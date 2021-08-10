Letters: Illegal immigrants are a threat in the pandemic era
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was determined that Mardi Gras was a super-spreader event and was canceled. We have a super-spreader event going on at our southern border where the Biden administration is allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to enter our country without being tested. Not only that, Biden's administration is allowing and helping them to be dispersed throughout the United States.www.theadvocate.com
Comments / 0