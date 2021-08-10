Letters: Illegal immigrants are a threat in the pandemic era

I found it interesting when your paper printed an item about requiring all legal, affluent visitors to be vaccinated before traveling into the USA, while on same page, a story about one of the few illegal migrants being held in detention, but no mention of the thousands invading our southern border daily with no need to even be tested before being given free tickets to fly or bus anywhere they wish, all at taxpayers' expense thereby encouraging millions more to just walk in, no questions asked. Pelosi will probably press to allow non-citizens be able to vote to thank Democrats.