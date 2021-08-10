Equifax to Acquire Appriss Insights For $1.8B

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EquifaxÂ® (NYSE: EFX) a global data, analytics and technology company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Appriss Insights, a trusted and comprehensive source of risk and criminal justice intelligence, for $1.825 billion. In conjunction with the acquisition, Equifax will receive a tax benefit with a net present value at time of purchase of approximately $360 million. Appriss Insights, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") and Insight Partners, provides data used in public and workplace safety, law enforcement, fraud detection and prevention, and healthcare credentialing. This acquisition will expand the breadth of differentiated data sources "Only Equifax" can provide, expanding the company's market-leading and fast growing Workforce Solutions verification capabilities, enhancing identity and fraud prevention offerings, advancing the strategy for a comprehensive Workforce Solutions data hub, and helping public and private organizations tap into timely, decision-critical data that helps employers reduce workforce risk and communities improve delivery of government entitlement programs. Appriss Insights is expected to generate approximately $150 million of revenue in 2021, up 30% over last year, and the transaction is expected to be strongly accretive to Equifax Adjusted EPS in 2022. An investor call and webcast on the agreement will be held on August 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).