Equifax to Acquire Appriss Insights For $1.8B

By Source: Benzinga
CFO.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas agreed to acquire Appriss Insights, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., and Insight Partners, that provides data used in public and workplace safety, law enforcement, fraud detection and prevention, and health care credentialing. The deal is valued at about $1.8 billion. Appriss Insights’ Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)-driven solutions...

#Equifax#Insight Partners#Cash And Cash Equivalents#Clearlake Capital Group#L P#Appriss Insights#A I#Workforce Solutions#Appriss Health#Appriss Retail#Appriss Inc
