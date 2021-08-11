Cancel
San Bernardino County, CA

Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 18:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT/645 PM MST/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES At 614 PM PDT/614 PM MST/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Desert Hills to near Lake Havasu City to Buckskin Mountain Park, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Three Dunes Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Black Meadow Landing Campground, Earp, Vidal Junction, Big River and Desert Hills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. If on or near Lake Havasu, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

