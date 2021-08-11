Opinion: Temporary inflation isn’t the enemy. War is.
Bittar is an artist, educator and writer, and San Diego chapter president of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. She lives in North Park. Normal inflation is part of complex healthy economies, but war is not. Wars have historically claimed the highest inflations. The 1970s' inflation was pumped by the Vietnam War, energy crisis and low unemployment. Controlling inflation in the 1980s created cyclical severe recessions with high unemployment, moved American jobs overseas and created unaffordable housing.
