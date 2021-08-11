Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Opinion: Temporary inflation isn’t the enemy. War is.

By Doris Bittar
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Bittar is an artist, educator and writer, and San Diego chapter president of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. She lives in North Park. Normal inflation is part of complex healthy economies, but war is not. Wars have historically claimed the highest inflations. The 1970s’ inflation was pumped by the Vietnam War, energy crisis and low unemployment. Controlling inflation in the 1980s created cyclical severe recessions with high unemployment, moved American jobs overseas and created unaffordable housing.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Economy#Asset Price Inflation#Bittar#Union Tribune#Americans#Arab#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Inflating China threat won't heal America's infrastructure woes

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The current U.S. administration has been tapping the so-called "China threat" to rally bipartisan support and push forward its domestic and foreign agenda. For the moment, this tactic to scare up a win seems to be working. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a roughly...
EnvironmentWest Central Tribune

American Opinion: Will humanity heed this ‘code red’?

As if to confirm that this summer’s record-breaking heat waves, flooding and wildfires are no freak occurrences, the United Nations released a dire report Monday concluding that the world has moved too slowly to stop global warming and the increase in extreme and deadly weather events. “A code red for humanity,” the report says.
U.S. PoliticsMorganton News Herald

OPINION: Don’t buckle under pandemic politics

I am wearing my mask again. I’m fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the alarming spread of the Delta variant compels me to carry a mask at all times. I await the conclusions regarding a COVID booster shot. If it’s recommended — or conclusions indicate a third shot is OK — I’ll get one.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

American government is heading for a climate-induced legitimacy crisis

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, probably the largest scientific collaboration in human history, has produced its Sixth Assessment Report on climate change. The science is complicated and the pile of evidence is immense, but the basic conclusion is fairly straightforward: Scientists are ever more certain that the global temperature is rising, that it is caused by humans, and that all manner of extreme weather events are connected to this warming. As a pseudonymous physicist summarized, "It's real, it's us, there's strong agreement amongst relevant experts, the impacts could be really severe, we can still do things to limit the impact."
Public HealthSentinel

The climate denial of the Covid and the fall of the right – 08/10/2021 – Paul Krugman

Before the right wing decided to take hold of Covid denial, climate change denial already existed. Many of the attitudes that have characterized the right-wing response to the coronavirus pandemic – the refusal to acknowledge the facts, the accusations that scientists are all part of a broad liberal conspiracy, the refusal to face the crisis – have been foreshadowed in the climate debate.
Businesssandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: How are San Diegans coping with inflation?

We asked members of our Community Voices Project to write about the rising costs of gas, food, airfare, cars, clothing, meals and more. Specifically, we asked: How are you and the people around you coping with increased prices? Are you worried about rising inflation? How are you and or your community adjusting to it?
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: Those hardest hit by COVID-19 are now poised to be most impacted by inflation

Honoré is past president of the NAACP San Diego Branch and a community activist and organizer living in the South Bay Terraces community of southeastern San Diego. Have you noticed that the prices of food and gas and many other things have been going up? I’m sure you have. As if to add indignation to insult and injury, those who have been the hardest hit by COVID-19 through job loss, income loss, health loss and even the tragic loss of friends and family members are now poised to be most impacted by a jolt of COVID-19 inflation.
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

OPINION | COLUMNIST: Same enemies, new tactics

Something like a new Cold War is getting hotter even if the United States seems in confused retreat. As evidence of aggression vs. acquiescence, here's what Sen. Ted Cruz asked three top security officials at a congressional hearing without getting an answer. He wanted to know why there had been...
BusinessDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Inflation fears are, well, inflated

Anybody who remembers the 1970s remembers the Great Inflation, when retirees on fixed incomes struggled to make ends meet. They probably also remember what happened next, when the Federal Reserve under Paul Volker tightened the money supply, driving down prices by driving down the economy, forcing two recessions that lowered consumer spending and increased unemployment.
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Opinion: National Review’s War on Nationalism

Photo: Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Credit Image: © Pang Xinglei / Xinhua via ZUMA Wire) [Disclaimer: The views expressed in opinion pieces on the PrescotteNews website are solely those of the authors. These opinions do not necessarily represent those of the staff of Prescott eNews or its publisher.]
Foreign Policytheashlandchronicle.com

Opinion: The Coming War with China?

Recent events in the Rogue Valley, such as the COVID 19 pandemic, Almeda Fire, inequality, poverty, homelessness, climate change and our historic heat wave, make it very understandable that we turn our hearts and minds closest to home. There is, however, a very dangerous development unfolding in Washington: a new...
BusinessWashington Examiner

July inflation report is bad news for consumers — again

Since President Joe Biden entered the Oval Office, inflation in America has become a persistent problem. In fact, inflation has steadily risen from 1.7% in January to 5.4% in both June and July. Sadly, this is bad news for consumers, who are more than aware that their money isn’t going...
BusinessNew York Post

Nearly 80 percent of Americans blame Biden for inflation surge: poll

The vast majority of Americans say surging grocery and household goods prices are causing them financial hardship and nearly 80 percent blame the Biden administration’s economic policies, a new poll says. About 70 percent of Americans say the national economy is in bad shape, and the majority — 86 percent...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

Billionaires 'kvetching' about population collapse

Some billionaires are “kvetching” — or griping — again. It’s not about high taxes, government regulations or a shortage of workers. Nor is it about climate change, environmental degradation or pollution. No, this time some billionaires are kvetching about an imagined world population collapse. Instead of focusing on critical issues...
Politicspagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Democracy, the Enemy of the Powerful

Perhaps the best possible thing we could acknowledge being is a “divided nation.” Failing to do so justifies — or at least avoids noticing — all manner of violent cruelty and repression in the name of so-called democracy, from the jailing of whistleblowers who reveal U.S. war crimes and global criminality, to the lynching of men and women of color… to the waging of endless war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy