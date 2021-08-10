Milton Police Log: July 30-Aug. 5
The Milton Police Department responded to 90 incidents between July 30-Aug. 5. This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department. Ofc. McQueen responded to a residence of Lawnwood Drive for a medical alarm activation. The resident activated his alarm because he was hearing metallic clanking and he believed someone was attempting to steal his furnace. The area was searched and nothing of suspicion was noted.www.miltonindependent.com
