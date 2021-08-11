Pennsylvania ranked 38th in study of U.S. early education systems

As the school year approaches, some parents may wonder whether or not to start their child in pre-school programs before the child reaches Kindergarten age. A study from the Education Policy Initiative at the University of Michigan saw significant drops in enrollment for three-year-old (12 percent decrease) and four-year-old children (17 percent) during the COVID-19 pandemic. A separate study from Rutgers University showed children who were enrolled in Pre-K programs were less likely to be involved in future crime.