NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters QB Josh Rosen has regressed after a solid start to training camp. “I think he started off real well,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [interception during Sunday’s practice]. We were supposed to go to someone and we had a busted route, so then it kind of fell apart and he tried to overcompensate and he made a bad situation worse.”

