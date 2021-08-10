2 face meth trafficking charges in new K-9’s first shift
Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after a new police K-9’s first shift Monday night with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. Brittany Nicole Woody, 31, of Morganton, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, driving during revocation and give, lend or borrow a registration plate, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety. She also was served with two outstanding orders for arrest.morganton.com
