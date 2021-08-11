Watch Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer record his first professional hit

Mayer singled to center for the FCL Red Sox.

Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer recorded his first hit as a professional on Tuesday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Red Sox first-round pick Marcelo Mayer recorded his first hit as a professional on Tuesday for the Florida Complex League Red Sox.

Mayer, who was unexpectedly available to the Red Sox with the fourth pick in the MLB Draft, hit a ground-ball single up the middle to get himself on the board.

Mayer was 0-for-5 as a pro prior to his first hit.

Scouts love Mayer’s easy swing, natural defense and all-around game. He was considered by many scouts and outlets to be the top prospect in the draft, and his slide to No. 4 was a draft-night surprise. Red Sox scout J.J. Altobelli told the Boston Globe he was “in shock a little bit and excited” when the Tigers passed on Mayer.

The Red Sox signed Mayer to a deal worth $6.6 million.