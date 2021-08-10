Congress Should Keep the Fed Out of the Digital Currency Space
The Fed is America’s central bank, paramount financial-system regulator, and a payments operator. It’s studying and socializing developing a general-purpose central bank digital currency (CBDC). As a general proposition the Fed and government shouldn’t undertake payment activities unless there’s a significant problem that the private sector is unable to adequately address. There is, however, no compelling need a Fed CBDC would address. And, if there’s demand, private-sector banks and payment systems are more than capable of providing digital dollars.www.fairfieldsuntimes.com
