Auburn, CA

Auburn Retirement Community Pushes For Security Following Botched Burglary-Turned-Attempted Murder

By Renée Santos
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

AUBURN (CBS13) – Some neighbors in Auburn now want security, after an interrupted home burglary turned attempted murder.

The incident happened in a retirement community near Bell Road and Richardson Drive.

“I’m the only one who saw him up-close before they captured him” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

The woman says around 6 a.m. last Monday she went outside to water the grass when she heard loud music coming from a car parked in the driveway next door.   She then saw a man dressed in all black wearing coat appear from around the corner.

“He talks to me in a British accent calls me ‘love’ and wants to know if his radio is bothering me. I said yes, he says ‘I’ll turn it off,’” she described.

She says she went about her business running errands, leaving her home a couple of times.

Each time she came home, she says she saw the car still there. She says she figured the man in the driveway was working on her neighbor’s house.

“We go inside the house, and a few minutes later, all hell breaks loose there’s ambulance and police,” she said.

Deputies say 51-year-old

Christopher Blair (credit: Auburn PD)

allegedly tried to stab and then ran over the homeowner’s son, who confronted him after seeing the car in the driveway and the front door open of his mom’s home.

Deputies were able to arrest Blair on Bell Road after a good Samaritan who saw what happened followed the suspect in their own car while on the phone with 911.

“He had to be close surveillance, but the fact he once he was there, he was real cool about it,” another neighbor said.

Neighbors now feel had there been some safety measures, a neighborhood watch, even cameras, the bizarre crime could’ve been prevented.

“We have no security here, which I hope will change,” the woman said.

Blair has been booked into jail and is facing charges of attempted murder and burglary.

