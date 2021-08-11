Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Australia's CBA returns record $7 bln in buyback and dividend as profit rebounds

By Paulina Duran
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cu7it_0bNvoTkD00
An office building with Commonwealth Bank logo is seen in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), the country's largest lender, said on Wednesday it will return a record $7 billion to investors in buybacks and dividends as an economic rebound from the pandemic pushed its annual cash profit up almost a fifth.

Australia's early control of the pandemic in 2020 and the resulting swift economic rebound have driven property prices and credit growth higher, boosting banks coffers to record levels. read more

Coronavirus outbreaks, stoked by the highly contagious Delta variant, and ongoing lockdowns in major cities is clouding the outlook, however, and aggressive competitors such as buy now, pay later players are threatening banks' market dominance. read more

"The pandemic continues to have an impact on the Australian economy, as well as the health of our communities," Chief Executive Matt Comyn said.

"(But) we are still optimistic about the Australian economic recovery and prospects... we do believe that there will be strong economic growth in calendar 2022."

With A$11.5 billion in excess capital, mostly built through divestments such as its asset management and general insurance units, CBA feels it has plenty of capacity to return a portion of that through a record A$6 billion share buyback and still be able to absorb potential stress.

CBA, which doubled its dividend to A$2.00 per share from 98 Australian cents last year, is the latest of the country's cash-jammed Big Four banks to approve multi-billion capital returns to shareholders, and analysts expect more in the next two years. read more

With 1.7 million shares on issue, the dividend payment would add up to about A$3.5 billion, and including its interim payment of A$1.5 per share, the bank's payout ratio sits at 71% of its yearly cash earnings, it said.

"While we do see the bank has a very strong cash flow generating business, and they do give out a lot of that cash flow as dividends, the question is then, are they going to be able to grow that dividend? Grow those earnings?" said Max Cappetta, chief portfolio manager at Redpoint Investment Management, a CBA investor.

CBA's buyback offer will be at a discount in the range of 10%-14% to the market price, and will reduce the share count by more than 3.5%. This will result in higher key profitability metrics such as return on equity, earnings per share and dividend per share.

CBA shares rose 2.3% to a record high of A$109.03 in early trading before settling down to close 1.51% higher.

MORE HEADWINDS THAN TAILWINDS

Comyn acknowledged the strength of Australia's economic recovery over fiscal 2021, but said the continuing pandemic and lower interest rates would pressure the bank's future earnings.

"We're constantly evaluating the revenue situation. I mean the volume growth has been very strong this year, but in the near term yes, net interest margins will continue to be under pressure and we're going to try and manage that as best we can."

The lender, which follows a different reporting calendar than its rivals, said cash net profit after tax rose 19.8% to A$8.65 billion in the year ended June 30, beating an average estimate of A$8.55 billion from five analysts.

That was mainly due to lower loan impairment charges, which fell to A$554 million from A$2.52 billion last year.

Expenses, however, rose 3.3% to A$11.36 billion, higher than most analysts expected, driven by remediation charges and higher wages - the bank is recruiting 600 engineers in Australia and has opened an office in India.

Meanwhile operating income rose only 1.7% to A$24.1 billion, as it warned there would be "more headwinds that tailwinds" ahead.

"Investors will receive the capital return announcement well, but will be starting to ask at what point is it priced in," Citigroup banking analyst Brendan Sproules said.

"Despite an overall in-line result, the revenue outlook appears more challenged than our expectations."

($1 = 1.3611 Australian dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cba#Dividend#Australian Economy#Cba#Citigroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
Businesskitco.com

Goldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it will buy Dutch insurer NN Group's asset management arm for around 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion) in the biggest acquisition by the U.S. company since David Solomon became chief executive in 2018. The deal is part of Solomon's strategy to make the...
Worldgo955.com

Canadian banks’ loan growth, provisions set to aid year-on-year profit rise

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian banks’ third-quarter earnings are set to decline from the prior quarter as capital markets revenues ease after several strong periods, but they are expected to jump from a year ago as loan growth recovers and provisions for credit losses (PCL) drop. Average adjusted profit across Canada’s...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

New Ex-dividend And Record Dates Set For The Interim Dividend 2021 For Holders Of Aegon's New York Registry Shares

Aegon announces changes to the ex-dividend and record dates for the interim dividend 2021 for holders of Aegon's New York Registry Shares (ISIN: US0079241032). These shares will be quoted ex-dividend on August 26, 2021, instead of on August 20, 2021. The record date is changed from August 23, 2021, to August 27, 2021. For holders of Aegon's New York Registry Shares, the election period for shareholders will run from August 27 up to and including September 10, 2021. The dividend will be payable as of September 17, 2021 (unchanged).
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares fall as metals, banking weigh

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Friday, dragged by metals and financial stocks, with sentiment dented further by worries about an early tapering of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. By 0508 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.84% at 16,429.75, while the benchmark S&P...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

M&S lifts profit outlook on trading rebound

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer said it expected its annual profit to be above forecasts after its food division outperformed expectations and shoppers started returning to its clothes stores. “Assuming no further COVID-related restrictions on trading, at this early stage we expect adjusted profit before...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Goldman Sachs to buy NNIP from NN for 1.7 billion euros

AMSTERDAM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - NN Group said on Thursday Goldman Sachs will buy NNIP, the Dutch insurer’s investment arm, for 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion). Additionally, the companies will enter a 10-year strategic partnership under which Goldman will provide the Dutch firm investment advice, NN said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8565 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Industrykitco.com

Australia's Woodside snares BHP oil, gas business in $28 bln merger

* Woodside gains growth prospects, better oil-gas split. * Woodside inherits billions in decommissioning liabilities. (Adds Woodside CEO comments, investor comment) By Sonali Paul MELBOURNE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - BHP Group has agreed to sell its petroleum business to Woodside Petroleum in a merger to create a top 10 independent oil and gas producer worth A$38.5 billion ($28 billion) with growth assets in Australia and the Americas.
IndustryMetro International

BHP reshapes portfolio, set to quit London’s FTSE

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BHP Group reported its best annual profit in nearly a decade on soaring iron ore prices, as the world’s biggest listed miner announced an exit from its $13 billion petroleum business in a portfolio shake-up that will see it leave London’s FTSE100 index. On a day of sweeping...
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

Sensex above 56K mark, HDFC Bank gains 1.8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Wednesday with banking and financial scrips seeing buying interest. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 246 points or 0.44 per cent at 56,038 while the Nifty 50 moved higher by 70 points or 0.42 per cent to 16,685.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Westpac mulls capital return, expects lower margins

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday it would consider returning capital to shareholders, even as Australia’s No.2 lender forecast lower margins for the second half and higher expenses for its fiscal 2021. The bank did not disclose its cash earnings for the third quarter. (Reporting by...
Economymodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Plans Final Dividend of $2.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy