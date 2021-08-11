Jackson County Libraries to get upgrades

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Public Libraries in Marianna and Graceville are set to get major technology upgrades. The Library Director of Jackson County, Deborah Hynes, went before the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 10, to ask for approval to use the money she got from a state-funded program to purchase upgraded technology. The motion was passed, and Hynes will be moving forward with the upgrades.