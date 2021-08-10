Idris Elba Will Voice Knuckles in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie

You can be blasé about a lot of things, but not Billy Zane joining the cast of the MacGruber TV series. The Titanic actor has joined an upcoming eight-episode Peacock series that’s based on the iconic Saturday Night Live sketch (and subsequent 2010 film). Will Forte reprises his role as the explosive action hero MacGruber who has been “rotting in prison for over a decade.” Upon release, his mission is to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Zane). Described as one of MacGruber’s mortal enemies, Queeth “has resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world, and in the process, claim his revenge against MacGruber.” In addition, Joseph Lee Anderson (Young Rock) has been cast as Major Harold Kernst, the right-hand man of Laurence Fishburne’s General Fasoose, and Timothy V. Murphy (Westworld) will reprise his role from the film as Constantine Bach, a ruthless henchman. Previously announced castmembers include Kristen Wiig (Vicki St. Elmo) and Ryan Phillippe (Dixon Piper), reprising their roles from the film. Zane was most recently featured in two episodes of Amazon’s The Boys, where he played a fictionalized version of himself.