Idris Elba Will Voice Knuckles in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie

PlayStation LifeStyle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdris Elba is joining the cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie as the voice of Knuckles the Echidna. Knuckles arrives in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as a villain, teaming up with Dr. Robotnik to hunt for a powerful emerald (a Chaos Emerald). If Sonic and Tails don’t stop them, they’ll have the power to destroy entire civilizations.

