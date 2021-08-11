Bespoke AI-Based Serums

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOpenface is a personalized cosmetics solution powered by artificial intelligence and it is on a mission to reshape the beauty industry. Users are able to access their personalized skincare routines by filling out an online questionnaire and uploading a selfie. From there, the submissions are processed and users are matched to cosmetic formulas that are tailored to their needs. With Openface, every user gets a report that provides insight on their unique complexion, as well as a personalized serum for optimal, multi-action support. According to the company, "Openface deals with several different issues at once: dryness, pigmentation, skin peeling, redness, acne, fine lines, and more."

