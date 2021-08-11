Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Betts has ailing hip, Mattingly nears return

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mqw2b_0bNvk8Ob00

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

———

BETTS HURTING

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts might be returning to the injured list after he was scratched from the lineup Tuesday night in Philadelphia with a sore right hip.

Betts hasn't played since Saturday. He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions.

The Dodgers are locked in a tight three-way race at the top of the NL West with San Francisco and San Diego.

MATTINGLY NEARS RETURN

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is expected to return to the team Friday after a bout with COVID-19.

The 60-year-old Mattingly tested positive on July 31 and has experienced mild symptoms. He was vaccinated in mid-April.

The last-place Marlins are in San Diego this week, and Mattingly plans to return to the dugout when they start a homestand Friday against the Chicago Cubs.

Bench coach James Rowson has been the Marlins’ acting manager in Mattingly’s absence.

OHTANI VS. GUERRERO

Two of the top candidates in the American League MVP race — Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — meet again in Anaheim, California.

Both had a relatively quiet doubleheader on Tuesday. Ohtani was 1 for 7 with a walk and a run scored, while Guerrero went 1 for 8 with an RBI and five strikeouts. The Angels won 6-3 in the opener before the Blue Jays took the nightcap 4-0.

Ohtani is scheduled to start on the mound against the Blue Jays on Thursday. The right-hander is 6-1 with a 2.93 ERA in 16 starts. He's struck out 106 in 86 innings.

NEEDING RELIEF

For the first time in major league history, every team was in action Tuesday night but no starting pitcher lasted more than six innings on the mound, according to STATS.

Ten different pitchers had an outing of exactly six innings.

RAYS DEALING WITH COVID-19

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed left-hander Ryan Yarbrough on the COVID-19 injured list.

Manager Kevin Cash said Yarbrough, who was with the Rays over the weekend during a three-game sweep at Baltimore, did not join the club in Boston for a three-game series that opened Tuesday night.

“He’s fine. Probably best not to go any deeper than that,” Cash said. “We probably should just wait for more updates in the coming days and we’ll go from there.”

The Rays also activated outfielder Randy Arozarena from the COVID-19 IL before Tuesday's game. He batted leadoff and played right field.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

368K+
Followers
95K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
James Rowson
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#The Chicago Cubs#American#Angels#The Blue Jays#The Tampa Bay Rays#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB rule penalizes Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in extra-inning games

When Major League Baseball first instituted its “extra-inning” rule, it was met with much derision and decrying from the fans, especially older ones who had matured during baseball’s “golden” decades in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Social media was rife with negative comments from fans from the start. That rejection...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Homers in return

Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run, a walk and a strikeout in Los Angeles' 13-0 shutout of the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Betts reached base three times Sunday, walking in the first, singling and scoring in the seventh and slugging his 15th home run in the ninth. It was reported that Betts could see increased opportunity at second base -- Sunday was his second appearance there this season - to limit the strain on his injured hip, though his performance at the dish didn't resemble a hampered player.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Exits with right hip discomfort

Betts was removed from Friday's game against the Angels in the top of the seventh inning due to right hip discomfort. Betts appeared to be in some pain after he crossed the plate in the bottom of the first inning Friday, but he was initially able to remain in the contest. However, the right fielder was ultimately removed from the game as part of a double switch in the top of the seventh. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Betts spent time on the injured list with a hip injury in late July. Prior to his departure, the 28-year-old had gone 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
MLBnumberfire.com

Mookie Betts (hip) activated, starting on Sunday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Betts was placed on the injured list just under two weeks ago, and he's ready to make his return to the field. He is getting the nod at second base while batting leadoff against Diamondbacks starter Caleb Smith.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Mookie Betts activated off injured list, returns to Dodgers lineup

The Dodgers on Sunday activated Mookie Betts off the injured list, back in the lineup on Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Betts missed the last 11 games and was limited to one plate appearance over the last 13 games due to hip inflammation. It’s something that’s been bugging him all season, and though it was exacerbated while running in the outfield at Coors Field, there wasn’t one particular play that triggered the injury.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mookie Betts leaves Dodgers' game with hip injury

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts left the team's Friday home game against the Los Angeles Angels after six innings due to right hip discomfort. Betts had just returned Sunday from an injured-list stint caused by right hip inflammation. The All-Star, who declined to participate in the July showcase...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Playing Through Significant Hip Injury

While the Los Angeles Dodgers have made recent strides toward getting back to full health, they figure to finish out the season by managing Mookie Betts through a right hip injury. Betts’ hip trouble became public knowledge after he was removed from a game against the Colorado Rockies during the...
MLBDodger Insider

Dodgers’ extra-inning woes continue; Betts dealing with hip issue

Since the All-Star Break, The Dodgers have had seven opportunities to gain a game in the National League West standings when the San Francisco Giants have lost their game the same day. The Dodgers have lost five of those times, including four times in extra innings. The latest setback came...
MLBdarnews.com

Dodgers RF Betts late scratch vs Phils with sore right hip

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was a late scratch from the lineup Tuesday night against Philadelphia with a sore right hip that could send him to the injured list. Billy McKinney will bat eighth and play right field in the opener of a three-game series.
MLBharrisondaily.com

All Betts off: Dodgers place Betts on IL with sore hip

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a sore right hip. Betts left Friday’s game in the sixth due to right …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
MLBMLB

Betts (hip) scratched, could be headed to IL

PHILADELPHIA -- Mookie Betts was scratched from the Dodgers' lineup Tuesday, and a trip to the injured list could be coming for the star outfielder. Betts continues to be bothered by the right hip injury that has been an issue for most of the second half. He came in on Monday’s off-day and reported soreness, leading to Tuesday’s scratch.
MLBRealGM

Mookie Betts Likely Headed To IL With Hip Injury

Mookie Betts could be headed to the injured list after he was a late scratch from Tuesday's game because of a sore right hip. Betts left Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning because of right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees captain Don Mattingly has target date for return from COVID to Marlins dugout

Don Mattingly is ready to return to the dugout. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. The Miami Herald reports “The Marlins’ manager, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31 and was experiencing mild symptoms, is expected to rejoin the club Friday when they start a series against the Chicago Cubs at loanDepot park.”
MLButicaphoenix.net

Dodgers’ Betts (hip) scratched; IL ‘very probable’

PHILADELPHIA — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was a late scratch from the lineup Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies because of a sore right hip that could send him to the injured list. Billy McKinney will bat eighth and play right field in the opener of a...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Mookie Betts back on injured list with right hip injury

The Dodgers on Wednesday placed Mookie Betts on the 10-day injured list with a right hip injury, the second time this injury has sidelined the star outfielder in the last three weeks. Betts will fly back to Los Angeles Wednesday night, and meet with doctors on Thursday for further testing. Betts last played on Saturday, one day after leaving a game in the sixth inning with hip discomfort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy