Bellator 264 Loses Two Bouts Due to ‘Health and Safety Protocols’
Friday’s Bellator 264 card is down two fights due to “health and safety protocols.”. The promotion announced Tuesday that Danny Sabatello vs. Johnny Campbell and James Adcock vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev have been canceled. As a result, the preliminary draw will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT. According to a report from MMAFighting.com, Sabatello was forced to withdraw from the event after testing positive for COVID-19.www.sherdog.com
