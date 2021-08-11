Bellator 264 Loses Two Bouts Due to ‘Health and Safety Protocols’

Welcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week, we will take our best shot at UFC 265. Last week's "UFC Vegas 33" card was an unprecedented, embarrassing disaster for the league, as we came in at a collective 26% on our picks, the worst overall showing since the Pick 'Em relaunched in 2019. How bad was it? Nobody in the league hit even half of his picks, and three of us went 1-for-9. It was a rough night for the oddsmakers, as betting favorites went 2-7-1 on the night, but that's no excuse, and we'll do better this week.