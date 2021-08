STARKVILLE – Ford Clegg, the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, was named a First Team Academic All-American by CoSIDA on Friday. The junior carries a 4.0 GPA while majoring in finance. To be eligible, student-athletes must be sophomores or older and boast at least a 3.3 GPA. They must participate in at least 50 percent of their teams' competitions and be a starter or significant contributor as a reserve.