Relationships

Duane 'Dog' Chapman to marry next month

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuane 'Dog' Chapman is getting married next month. The 67-year-old star got engaged to Francie Frane in May last year, 11 months after his wife Beth Chapman died of cancer and now he's revealed he and the 52-year-old rancher will tie the knot in just a few weeks time.

Beth Chapman
#Dog#Getting Married#Cancer
Entertainment
Dogs
Society
Relationships
Celebrities
Posted by
Us Weekly

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals His Upcoming Union to Francie Frane Isn’t ‘Just a Wedding Ceremony’

Wedding bells! Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane may be planning their upcoming ceremony, but there is so much more meaning behind it for the pair. “This isn’t just a wedding ceremony, it’s going to be a marriage,” Dog, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 10. “I knew Francie was the one almost straight away, and we’re both looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”
Posted by
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 5 Previous Marriages & His Upcoming Wedding

As Dog The Bounty Hunter prepares to tie the knot again, learn about the reality star’s five previous marriages and his upcoming nuptials to fiancée Francie Frane. Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman is ready to say “I do” all over again. The 68-year-old television personality is getting married for the sixth time in September 2021, this time to fiancée Francie Frane. Duane and Francie got engaged in May 2020, roughly ten months after Duane’s wife Beth Chapman died of throat cancer. Following Beth’s death, Duane found solace with Francie, who had also experienced the loss of her husband three years ago.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Dog The Bounty Hunter Is Facing His Own Legal Issues Over Huge Unpaid Judgment

In the past two decades, Duane Chapman attained TV stardom and a sizeable fandom through his Dog the Bounty Hunter persona, but the reality star and former bondsman has had it rough in the past couple of years. The death of his wife Beth Chapman in 2019 threw his entire personal life upside-down, and inevitably stalled forward movement for the then-new series Dog's Most Wanted. While he's found new love to keep that part of his life content, Chapman is facing some major financial troubles thanks to a long-unpaid lawsuit.
Hollywood Life

Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals The Date He’s Set To Marry GF Francie Frane 2 Years After Beth Chapman’s Death

It’s time to mark your calendars. Dog The Bounty Hunter and his fiancée Francie Frane are getting married – and they’re tying the knot sooner than you think!. “I’m getting married!” Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman said to Alan Nevins and Joey Santos on Tuesday’s Two Guys From Hollywood podcast. During the chat, Champan, 68, spoke about his engagement with Francie Frane and finally revealed their wedding date. “September,” said the famed bounty hunter and reality television star. The nuptials will arrive more than two years since Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, lost her battle with throat cancer. Though Beth’s death has weighed heavily on Dog’s mind, he said he found comfort – and encouragement love again – in his faith.
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Weighs in on Dad Duane's Wedding Plans

Duane "Dog" Chapman and fiancée Francie Frane are set to walk down the aisle next month, and their upcoming nuptials have the seal of approval from Chapman's daughter, "Baby Lyssa" Chapman, regardless of what fans think. More than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, Chapman announced Tuesday that he and Frane are set to marry on Thursday, Sept. 2, a date that led to plenty of comments from fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.
The Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Reveals Pregnancy

Baby on board! The Robertson family continues to grow after Rebecca Robertson is expecting her second child with husband John Reed Loflin. The Duck Dynasty pair are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Zane Israel. While they're more than thrilled to give their baby boy a sibling, she did note in her announcement to the public that it's been a "humbling journey" and announced that their sweet child is a "rainbow baby."

