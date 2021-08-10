Duane 'Dog' Chapman to marry next month

It’s time to mark your calendars. Dog The Bounty Hunter and his fiancée Francie Frane are getting married – and they’re tying the knot sooner than you think!. “I’m getting married!” Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman said to Alan Nevins and Joey Santos on Tuesday’s Two Guys From Hollywood podcast. During the chat, Champan, 68, spoke about his engagement with Francie Frane and finally revealed their wedding date. “September,” said the famed bounty hunter and reality television star. The nuptials will arrive more than two years since Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, lost her battle with throat cancer. Though Beth’s death has weighed heavily on Dog’s mind, he said he found comfort – and encouragement love again – in his faith.