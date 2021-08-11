Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 17:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 PM MST. * At 615 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gu Vo and Santa Cruz.alerts.weather.gov
