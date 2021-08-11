Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mitchell The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mitchell County in north central Kansas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 815 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Victor, or 17 miles southwest of Beloit, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beloit, Asherville and Scottsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH