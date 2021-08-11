Cancel
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (hip) likely IL-bound again

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who played just five games since coming off the injured list, is likely headed back to the sidelines.

The Dodgers scratched Betts from the lineup for their Tuesday game against the Philadelphia Phillies due to right hip soreness, and manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that the ailment probably would send Betts back to the IL.

Betts was out July 20-31 with the same injury. He started the Dodgers’ first four games in August but exited the Friday contest against the visiting Los Angeles Angels when his hip acted up. Betts returned to the lineup Saturday, then got a day off Sunday before the team was idle Monday.

Betts was due to play the series opener against the Phillies on Tuesday, but Roberts said pregame, “He came in achy, sore … basically he can’t play. I’m frustrated for Mookie because he wants to be out there, and he can’t physically do it.”

MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

As for Betts’ long-term prognosis, Roberts said, “I think everything is on the table right now. We’re running tests, having conversations. … As we get through the season, I’m sure (an operation after the season) will be discussed. I’m not sure we know what surgery would be required, but right now, that’s not on the table.”

Just before and just after the recent IL stint, Betts was a hot hitter, going 20-for-38 (.526) with six homers and 11 RBIs in his past 10 games. The torrid stretch raised his season average to .277 with a .378 on-base percentage, a .521 slugging percentage, 17 homers and 44 RBIs in 87 games.

Billy McKinney started in Betts’ place Tuesday.

The Dodgers also were missing third baseman Justin Turner (groin) from the Tuesday starting lineup.

“I just don’t see him coming back any sooner than Friday in New York (against the Mets),” Roberts said of Turner. “As far as how long we give him, that’s kind of contingent on how he feels each day, but right now, having an off day (Monday) and treating it for the next couple of days, we’ll just see kind of where we’re at.”

–Field Level Media

