Spokane, North Idaho hospitals postponing elective surgeries due to COVID-19 surge

A new surge in COVID-19 cases in the Inland Northwest have led to hospital systems canceling elective surgeries.

This comes as cases are again in the triple digits in Spokane County, and healthcare providers in North Idaho are reporting some of the highest numbers of new cases since the pandemic began.

Providence

An uptick in hospitalized COVID-19 patients is now causing Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane to postpone some surgeries, the hospital wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

Right now, the only surgeries postponed are classified as non-emergency. This goes into effect immediately. In a statement to KREM, Providence wrote in part, " We realize that all procedures and surgeries are very important to patients and we will work with each patient on a case-by-case basis to reschedule and provide necessary care."

Providence spokesperson Ariana Lake said in an email to KREM that there isn't a specific area of elective surgeries targeted by the postponements, and that surgeries are evaluated each day due to the changing number of COVID-19 patients.

Spokane Regional Health District reported 111 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Spokane County as of Tuesday afternoon. This comes as cases in parts of Eastern Washington nearly triple. The Northeast Tri County Health District said in a press release Friday that cases in Ferry and Stevens counties have nearly tripled in the last two weeks, with cases nearly doubling in Pend Oreille County over the same time period.

As of Sunday afternoon, only one Eastern Washington county was lower than high transmission in the eyes of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . That's Garfield County in the southeast part of the state.

Both health districts are urging their residents to get vaccinated. According to the Washington State Department of Health’s data dashboard, 55.7% of the eligible Spokane County population have initiated vaccination and 50.5% are fully vaccinated. More information can be found on DOH’s data dashboard .

Multicare postponing some elective surgeries

Multicare is also postponing some elective surgeries as it moves resources to help an increased need for ICU care in the face of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

A Multicare spokesperson said in an email to KREM said people should call their physician if they have a question about an upcoming surgery. The spokesperson also said patient volume changes regularly, despite the pandemic.

Multicare said not all elective surgeries are being affected by the high capacity.

Kootenai Health

Across the state line in Kootenai County, Kootenai Health has also postponed some non-emergency surgeries.

On Tuesday, Kootenai Health announced it would be tightening visitor restrictions due to the surge and extending hours at its COVID-19 testing center.

Starting Thursday, patients will only be allowed one visitor per day, and the visitors must wear a mask. Visitors must also be 18 years or older, except for in end-of-life situations.

Impatient and emergency department patients are also allowed a single visitor each day, assuming that patient hasn't tested positive for COVID-19 and isn't awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

As for the testing center, Kootenai Health is extending its hours starting Friday. The testing center will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends. Tests will only be provided with a doctor's order.

Kootenai Health says it also has the highest COVID-19 inpatient volumes in Idaho, more than double that of the inpatient census of the next busiest hospital, St. Alphonsus in Boise, with 30 COVID-19 patients.