Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Russell Westbrook talks title chase in Los Angeles Lakers intro

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1qNs_0bNvgKlE00

Russell Westbrook said he is joining a “championship-caliber” squad with the Los Angeles Lakers and knows it will be his responsibility to mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the NBA’s latest super team.

Westbrook was formally introduced as a member of the Lakers at Staples Center on Tuesday alongside coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka. Los Angeles acquired the star point guard from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster deal first reported on the night of the NBA draft and finalized at the start of the new league year.

The Lakers also received three future second-round picks from Washington while sending the Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, forwards Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma and the draft rights to forward Isaiah Jackson.

Westbrook, who during his lone season with the Wizards set the NBA record for career triple-doubles (184), is known as a ball-dominant guard. The 2016-17 NBA MVP with the Oklahoma City Thunder was asked how he envisioned sharing playmaking duties with James.

Russell Westbrook talks Los Angeles Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8gbG_0bNvgKlE00
Aug 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Russell Westbrook (left) interacts with father Russell Westbrook Sr. at Los Angeles Lakers press conference at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“As you know, Bron is one of the best players to play this game, and his ability to be able to kind of do everything on the floor allows me to be able to just figure it out,” the 32-year-old Westbrook said. “I’m coming to a championship-caliber team and my job is to make sure that I’m able to make his game easy for him. I’ll find ways to do that throughout the game.

“As it pertains to ball-handling and all that, it really doesn’t matter. There’s many different ways you can impact the game without having the ball in your hands, and I’ve been able to do that for many years and I will figure it out.”

Russell Westbrook hails from Southern California and played collegiately for UCLA. He grew up rooting for the Lakers and later forged a friendship with the late Kobe Bryant — a relationship he said “hasn’t left my head” since Bryant’s untimely death in 2020.

“That will be with me every time I put that Laker jersey on,” Westbrook said Tuesday.

Pelinka said two things come to mind when he discusses Westbrook.

“One is that he’s one of the most liked and respected and beloved players in the league by players he’s played with,” Pelinka said. “He’s an incredible leader, and when you talk to teammates from the other storied franchises he’s played for, to a man, the input you get is that he’s one of the great teammates they’ve played with. … And then the second thing is I think he is an elite class of players in terms of his competitive nature.”

Pelinka has constructed a team that includes not only James, Davis and Westbrook, but also the new additions of veteran forward Carmelo Anthony and center Dwight Howard. Those five players alone have 52 NBA All-Star nominations among them — and only one of them, Davis, is younger than 30.

Find out where Russell Westbrook stands in our NBA top-50

Russell Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and nine-time All-NBA selection (including two first-team selections), joins Los Angeles in search of his first NBA championship. In 13 seasons with the Thunder (2008-2019), Houston Rockets (2019-20) and Wizards, he owns career averages of 23.2 points, 8.5 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game .

In 2019-20, Davis’ first season alongside James, the Lakers beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA championship in the pandemic-induced bubble in Orlando, the franchise’s 17th league title. But last season, the Lakers earned the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference out of the play-in tournament before losing in the first round to the Phoenix Suns.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Star Point Guard#The Washington Wizards#James Davis#The Miami Heat#The Phoenix Suns#Golden State Warriors#Seattle Seahawks#The Philadelphia Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Takes Friendly Shot At Ben Simmons After Leaving The 76ers: "Bend Ya Kneeeesss"

Dwight Howard is back in Los Angeles for his third stint in the city. After leaving at the end of last season to join the Philadelphia 76ers, the former 3X Defensive Player Of The Year has returned to the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum contract. Dwight played one season with the 76ers, where he played back-up to star big-man and All-Star Joel Embiid. Howard and the 76ers enjoyed success in the regular season when they clinched the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
Posted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
Posted by
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram recently to voice his opinion about Dennis Schroder’s new deal with the Boston Celtics. It has not been a good offseason for Schroder. He reportedly entered free agency with hopes of securing a massive deal, but no team was willing to meet his demands. Instead, he settled on a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5.9 million.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...

Comments / 0

Community Policy