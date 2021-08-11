WATCH AGAIN: Cleveland mayoral candidates square off in 'Voters First' debate

With just over a month to go until the primary election, those vying to become Cleveland's next mayor squared off in a debate Tuesday evening.

The debate, co-hosted by The City Club of Cleveland and Ideastream Public Media, was held at the Westfield Studio Theatre inside the Idea Center in Playhouse Square.

All seven candidates seeking to replace Frank Jackson as mayor of Cleveland were invited to participate in the debate and let their opinions and ideas be known.

During the 90 minute debate, the candidates were each asked to speak on racial equity, public safety, housing, transparency in government, and health equity.

You can watch the full Tuesday evening debate in the player below:

There will be another "Voters First" debate from the City Club of Cleveland and Ideastream Public Media on Tuesday, August 17.

Cuyahoga County's Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, September 14. That will be the day when Clevelanders will head to the polls and help decide who will be their next mayor to replace the retiring Frank Jackson. The primary is considered non-partisan, with the top two finishers moving on to face each other in the General Election on November 2.

Here are the Cleveland mayoral candidates who officially filed their petitions and will be on the ballot on September 14:

The deadline to register for the Cuyahoga County Primary Election is August 16. Click here for more information.

