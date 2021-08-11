Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger on Courtney's New Confidence, Challenges in Season 2

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of DC's Stargirl is finally here and letting fans see what's next for the new Justice Society of America after they came together in Season 1 to save Blue Valley, Nebraska from the Injustice Society's nefarious Project New America. With some real experience under their belts, the young heroes are headed into Season 2 a little more capable than last season, but they also have some new challenges to face as well. For Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, there's the challenge of balancing her real life and her superhero life as well as the introduction of a new hero into the mix. Now, series star Brec Bassinger is opening up about Courtney's new confidence as well as her challenges in Season 2.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brec Bassinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Injustice Society#Project New America#Jsa#Tigress#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Stargirl Showrunner Teases More Romance in Season 2

DC's Stargirl returns for its second season next week on The CW and a lot has been said about the new season's darker tone. As was teased in the Season 1 finale, the villain Eclipso will have a major role in the show's second outing and as comic book fans know, Eclipso is a frightening element. Even the series' cast has said Season 2 is darker with real scares in store. But even with this new tone, there are still some bright elements to things as well. According to series creator Geoff Johns, Season 2 and beyond will see relationships develop a bit more, including the romances.
TV SeriesCollider

'Stargirl' Season 2 Extended Trailer Teases a Mysterious Old Threat

DC's Stargirl receives an extended trailer that further unveils the introduction of Ysa Penarejo as Jade, Green Lantern’s daughter, and the return of a decades-old threat for the JSA. The second season premieres on The CW on Tuesday, August 10. The latest footage empathizes how Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) is...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Stargirl: Bassinger & Wilson Talk Season 2 Unfriendly Faces & More

With only a little more than a week to go until The CW's DC's Stargirl comes storming back for a second season, viewers have already learned that Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) needs to find a balance between her two lives will be a focal point of the season. One person who can definitely offer her some perspective in that area is Pat (Luke Wilson), but that's easier said than done considering two very dark forces are on their way to disrupt their moment of peace. Now we're getting a chance to hear from both of them on each of those matters, with "Summer School" proving to be the very least of Courtney's problems.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Stargirl boss teases Rick and Beth's relationship in season 2

Stargirl spoilers follow. Stargirl series creator Geoff Johns has teased that slow-developing romances will be a new part of the show now that The CW renewed this DC Universe outing for a third season, months before the second one even starts airing. The focus of one of these new romances...
Comicswciu.com

TUNE IN TUESDAY FOR 'DC'S STARGIRL'S' SUPER PRMEIERE

The return of Stargirl is right around the corner! Tune in to a super-powered Tuesday as Stargirl and The Justice Society of America begin their fight against their toughest foe yet, Eclipso. However, before the battle begins, maybe you’ll need a little refresher on who’s part of DC’s first superhero...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Stargirl Season 2: Brec Bassinger Previews the Darkness Eclipso Brings, and One Hero's Very Big Secret

Stargirl‘s optimism is still shining bright in Season 2, though two new presences — Eclipso, and The Shade — threaten to darken the young Jsa’s collective doorstep. Voiced and eventually played by Nick Tarabay (Spartacus, Arrow), “Eclipso is an amazing character, for those who don’t know,” showrunner and Stargirl creator Geoff Johns noted at a recent presser. “He’s from the ’60s and he’s more of a demonic force in the same vein as, like, a Freddy Krueger or a Pennywise. And to have the kids and the adults go up against something like that this season — something that.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: DC’s Stargirl “Summer School: Chapter 1” Season Premiere

Pat suggests the family take a vacation since Courtney has been spending an excessive amount of time focusing on being Stargirl. Beth finds out about a secret her parents have been keeping, and Yolanda continues to be haunted by Brainwaves death. DC’s Stargirl premieres Tuesday at 8PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

DC’s Stargirl: Season Two Ratings

We don’t have to worry about DC’s Stargirl being cancelled right now since the series was renewed for a third season months before season two even premiered. How long will this show run? Stay tuned. A superhero drama series, DC’s Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal,...
TV Seriesmediavillage.com

"DC's Stargirl" Cast on the Challenges of Filming During COVID and Fighting the Dreaded Quarantine 15

DC’s Stargirl, The CW's most recent foray into their popular superhero universe, returns August 10 for a second season. The series debuted at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020, after wrapping in November 2019, and with its stars in quarantine, promoting the show "in person" became an issue. The pandemic also caused delays in starting season two, which recently wrapped. The cast and producers of the series recently united virtually, via Zoom, to talk about the new season, and the COVID-19 pandemic was a major topic of discussion. “The break was hard,” explained Geoff Johns, the show’s creator and executive producer. “It’s always hard to wait. We’re [now] working on season three, so we’re writing the scripts and stuff already. There was a longer time for us to wait to have the show debut and then get picked up, but it's been awesome.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Stargirl Sneak Peek: Green Lantern's Daughter Is a Blast From Pat's Past

This Tuesday on DC’s Stargirl, a genuine JSA legacy is in the house, and that elicits reactions from both Pat and a green-with-envy Courtney. At the close of the CW series’ Season 2 premiere, Court (played by Brec Bassinger) late one night discovered an intruder downstairs, and in turn found herself in a kitchen-trashing tussle with a young woman who identified herself as “Green Lantern’s daughter” (played by Ysa Penarejo of Red Ruby and Project Mc2). In the exclusive sneak peek above, this ring-wearing lantern seeker, Jenny, explains her presence as well as details her lineage, the latter of which strikes a...
TV Serieslocaldvm.com

Brec Bassinger is DCW50’s Star Girl!

The CW drama series DC’S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

DC’s Doom Patrol returns with season 3 trailer

With the third season set to drop next month, HBO Max has released an insane trailer for the DC superhero series Doom Patrol, which we have for you here…. Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Stargirl’ Season 2 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

The CW’s Stargirl season two episode one introduced what’s expected to be one of this season’s most entertaining new characters, Green Lantern’s daughter Jade/Jennifer-Lynn Harden (played by Ysa Penarejo). In an interview with EW, series creator Geoff Johns discussed introducing the character in the series’ second season. “She is the perfect foil for Courtney because she is literally everything Courtney thought she was in season 1 — she is the daughter of a huge superhero and she has this great power. Courtney sees Jennie as kind of the perfect hero, what Courtney thought she was, and it makes Courtney, as she says, feel less than and she can’t help it, it just happens,” said Johns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy