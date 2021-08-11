DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger on Courtney's New Confidence, Challenges in Season 2

DC’s Stargirl, The CW's most recent foray into their popular superhero universe, returns August 10 for a second season. The series debuted at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020, after wrapping in November 2019, and with its stars in quarantine, promoting the show "in person" became an issue. The pandemic also caused delays in starting season two, which recently wrapped. The cast and producers of the series recently united virtually, via Zoom, to talk about the new season, and the COVID-19 pandemic was a major topic of discussion. “The break was hard,” explained Geoff Johns, the show’s creator and executive producer. “It’s always hard to wait. We’re [now] working on season three, so we’re writing the scripts and stuff already. There was a longer time for us to wait to have the show debut and then get picked up, but it's been awesome.