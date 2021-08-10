Cancel
Moscow, ID

Alleged ‘swatting’ call leads to vehicle, foot pursuit in Moscow neighborhood

By Staff report
Posted by 
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 5 days ago

A 30-year-old man led Moscow police officers on a vehicle and foot pursuit — ultimately eluding arrest — Sunday night through an east Moscow neighborhood after the man allegedly falsely reported that a woman he knew was in danger, Moscow Police Department Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said.

Dahlinger said the man allegedly told dispatchers that a woman — whom he had a brief relationship with — was in danger at a residence on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive. Police responded to the residence and found the woman to be fine.

Dahlinger said officers immediately suspected the call may have been a “swatting” call, or a tactic of deceiving a dispatcher into sending a police and emergency service response team to another person’s address.

Police then located the suspect driving on Blaine Street, near Kenneth Street by the Latah County Fairgrounds, Dahlinger said. Shortly after locating the man, officers tried to pull the man over but he allegedly continued driving on East Eighth Street.

Dahlinger said the suspect drove at a high rate of speed and ran through stop signs in the neighborhood before he exited the vehicle and ran on Hayes Street, jumping over a fence and sprinting through yards in the process.

No injuries and no collisions happened during the pursuit, Dahlinger said.

Dahlinger said police are forwarding charges of eluding police and filing a false police report, as well as an arrest warrant, to the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

