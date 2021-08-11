Criminal Justice Prof Set Blazes Across NorCal as Dixie Fire Raged: Cops

SONOMA (CBS SACRAMENTO) — A man who taught criminal justice at Sonoma State University is accused of setting fires around the Dixie fire and in Shasta County. Gary Maynard, 47, was arrested on Saturday. He is charged with setting fire to public land. He is accused of setting the Ranch Fire in Lassen County, as well. The Dixie Fire has grown roughly 5000 acres since Monday night, and has burned more than 490,000 acres. It is 27 percent contained. The suspect also has ties to Santa Clara University and once lived in San Jose. He is currently at the Sacramento Main Jail and is being held without bail. BREAKING NEWS pic.twitter.com/QvlTQvaHxq — Oakland Education Association (@OaklandEA) August 11, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js