Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Criminal Justice Prof Set Blazes Across NorCal as Dixie Fire Raged: Cops

By Blake Montgomery
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A criminal justice professor allegedly went on an arson spree in Northern California along the edges of the gargantuan Dixie Fire in late July. Gary Maynard, age 47, set a series of fires in Lassen National Forest and Shasta Trinity National Forest, an area in rural Northern California near where the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, still burns, federal prosecutors allege. California Forestry Department agents arrested him Saturday. He is charged with intentionally setting fire to public land and is being held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Arson#Prof#Lassen National Forest#The Sacramento Bee#Santa Clara Universities#Sonoma State University#Maynard Forest Service#Kia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Sonoma, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Former Sonoma State Criminal Justice Professor Accused Of Setting Fires Near Dixie Fire

SONOMA (CBS SACRAMENTO) — A man who taught criminal justice at Sonoma State University is accused of setting fires around the Dixie fire and in Shasta County. Gary Maynard, 47, was arrested on Saturday. He is charged with setting fire to public land. He is accused of setting the Ranch Fire in Lassen County, as well. The Dixie Fire has grown roughly 5000 acres since Monday night, and has burned more than 490,000 acres. It is 27 percent contained. The suspect also has ties to Santa Clara University and once lived in San Jose. He is currently at the Sacramento Main Jail and is being held without bail. BREAKING NEWS pic.twitter.com/QvlTQvaHxq — Oakland Education Association (@OaklandEA) August 11, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
San Francisco, CASFGate

College lecturer charged with starting blaze near Dixie Fire

Authorities in California charged a 47-year-old college lecturer with arson for allegedly setting a fire in Lassen County on Saturday near the Dixie Fire, the still-raging blaze in the northern Sierra Nevada 250 miles northeast of San Francisco, according to the Sacramento Bee, which broke the news. Gary Stephen Maynard,...
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

Shift in the winds spreads wildfire smoke across NorCal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As crews continue to battle the massiveDixie Fire, a shift in the winds is spreading wildfire smoke across Northern California. In the video above, KCRA 3 Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how long the wind shift will be bringing smoke to our area. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air...
AccidentsThe Independent

Firefighter drives through apocalyptic scene of California's Dixie Fire

Shocking Footage from Daniel Ramey, a firefighter and spokesperson for the Peardale Chicago Park Fire District in California’s Nevada County, shows the fiery, near-apocalyptic scenes of the Californian Dixie Fire. The out-of-control blaze has burnt through 463,477 acres of land in northern California on its way to becoming the largest...
Paradise, CABakersfield Channel

Dixie Fire in NorCal grows by 20,000 acres

(KERO) — Some good news this morning out of northern California where crews work to get a hold of the Dixie Fire. The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says the four people who were still missing Monday have been found. It's a small win as the Dixie Fire grew another 20,000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy