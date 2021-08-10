The Rise-and-Shine ROMEOs: Finding Common Grounds over Coffee

ROMEOs. The caps signify an acronym. A Mardi Gras krewe out of New Orleans? A ’60s doo-wop quartet? A collegiate carousing club?. No, no and definitely not. Here they come, strolling into half a dozen local breakfast eateries at dawn, regular as the milkmen of their boyhoods. Most wear logo baseball caps and T-shirts, favor biscuits and gravy or plain coffee — the kind Starbucks never heard of. They are cheerful. They are outspoken. They are ROMEOs.