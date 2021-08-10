A memorial service for Carole Vaughan Scutt, 83, is 11 a.m. Saturday at West Corinth Baptist Church. Mrs. Scutt died Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was born May 28, 1938, in Slate Springs to the late Rev. Hinton and Renee Hardin. The daughter of a Baptist pastor, the family lived throughout Mississippi and Alabama. Mrs. Scutt was a gifted musician who learned to play the piano at a young age while often accompanying her father at the churches he served. She used her love of music as a ministry to several churches in the Meridian and Corinth areas. She married Hugh Vaughan in 1963 and they spent the next fifteen years living and working abroad in the Middle East and Venezuela. At age 44, she began nursing school at Meridian Community College and spent 20 years as a registered nurse at East Mississippi State Hospital, where she was the nursing director over the adolescent unit. After becoming a widow, she married Bob Fisher Scutt and they resided in Meridian until his passing in 2006.