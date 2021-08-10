Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Carole Vaughan Scutt

By Zack Steen
Daily Corinthian
 3 days ago

A memorial service for Carole Vaughan Scutt, 83, is 11 a.m. Saturday at West Corinth Baptist Church. Mrs. Scutt died Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was born May 28, 1938, in Slate Springs to the late Rev. Hinton and Renee Hardin. The daughter of a Baptist pastor, the family lived throughout Mississippi and Alabama. Mrs. Scutt was a gifted musician who learned to play the piano at a young age while often accompanying her father at the churches he served. She used her love of music as a ministry to several churches in the Meridian and Corinth areas. She married Hugh Vaughan in 1963 and they spent the next fifteen years living and working abroad in the Middle East and Venezuela. At age 44, she began nursing school at Meridian Community College and spent 20 years as a registered nurse at East Mississippi State Hospital, where she was the nursing director over the adolescent unit. After becoming a widow, she married Bob Fisher Scutt and they resided in Meridian until his passing in 2006.

www.dailycorinthian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentCNN

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Haiti

Damage from Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake is already being seen in some neighborhoods in Haiti. Photos from Les Cayes, Haiti, show damaged buildings and rubble in the streets. This is what some of the damage in Les Cayes looks like:. 2 hr 38 min ago. Haiti's prime minister is traveling...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred nears Florida

CNN — As Fred remained a tropical depression overnight and moved toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday. Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
HealthPosted by
NBC News

CDC advisory group recommends extra shot for immunocompromised patients

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend that certain patients with weakened immune systems receive an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The unanimous vote came less than 24 hours after the Food and Drug Administration amended the vaccines' emergency...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Friday that the U.S. should start conducting airstrikes against the Taliban and provide support to Afghan forces to stop the insurgent group from capturing the Afghan capital amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops. McConnell said in a statement that “it is not too...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."

Comments / 0

Community Policy