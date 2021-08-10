Cancel
Anti-Robocall Law Covers Job Recruitment Cell Phone Calls

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaintiff says he got job recruitment robocall without giving prior consent. FCC changes didn’t limit cell phone regulations to ads, telemarketing. Federal restrictions on robocalls to cell phones cover not just advertisements or telemarketing, but also other prerecorded messages like job recruitment calls, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. Jonathan Loyhayem...

