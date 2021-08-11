Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR LINCOLN COUNTY At 814 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Sylvan Grove, or 12 miles northwest of Lincoln, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters have reported 77 mph winds just north of Sylvan Grove. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lincoln, Sylvan Grove, Beverly and Barnard. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH