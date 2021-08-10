Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth ISD Now Requiring All Students, Employees Wear Masks Inside Buildings, On School Buses

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koV4s_0bNvYac400

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD updated its mask policy Tuesday night, August 10, for the upcoming school year.

The district is now requiring masks on all employees and students inside district facilities and on school buses.

The move goes against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by local governments and school districts.

Dallas ISD also started requiring students and teachers to wear masks on Tuesday.

Dozens of Fort Worth ISD parents showed up to the school board meeting requesting a district-wide mask mandate due to the COVID-19 surge in North Texas and beyond.

Dozens of parents are addressing the Fort Worth ISD school board asking for a district-wide mask mandate. (Erin Jones – CBS 11)

Some parents also said they wanted a virtual school option for children who are too young to be vaccinated.

A few parents said they oppose this.

Fort Worth ISD is scheduled to reopen to 100% in-person instruction on Monday, August 16.

The school district said it will continually monitor the impact of this protocol and will revisit the requirement to wear masks as appropriate.

Additionally, Fort Worth ISD will perform contact tracing and notification of COVID-19 cases as appropriate.

The district will also continue to recommend that all eligible persons receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Social distancing (as much as possible), hand hygiene, and cleaning of facilities are also being stressed throughout the Fort Worth ISD.

