After making a fairly prudent signing to bring back Shane Greene for a little over $1 million this season, his second extended stay in Atlanta is already over:. Chase actually talked about AJ Minter coming back yesterday, and while I didn’t expect it to be this soon, there was no doubt in my mind we would see Minter again in 2021. The key is building up his confidence and not throwing him into the fire immediately. Shane Greene posted an 8.47 ERA and a 1.824 WHIP over 17 innings with the Braves, and I actually predicted this exact outcome before Atlanta even signed him back in May: