Judge won't throw lifeline to teetering Florida law school

By Karen Sloan
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - A federal judge in Florida has denied Florida Coastal School of Law’s request to block the U.S. Department of Education from removing the school from the federal student loan program.

The decision strikes a major blow to the embattled law school’s efforts to remain open — a reality U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard in Jacksonville acknowledged in her Aug. 9 opinion. Florida Coastal is already operating on a “teach-out” plan approved by the American Bar Association under which it will not offer any classes and students will complete their law degrees at other schools.

“The Court recognizes that the denial of injunctive relief here may well end [Florida Coastal’s] battle to continue to provide legal education in the Jacksonville community,” Howard wrote in her opinion, in which she found that the law school had not been transparent with the Education Department regarding ownership changes and its standing with its accreditor, the ABA.

Florida Coastal is the last of three for-profit campuses once operated by law school consortium InfiLaw to remain open, and has been fighting for its life since April, when the Education Department announced that it was terminating the school’s access to federal student loans. The department reaffirmed that decision in May, saying Florida Coastal had not met its financial responsibility standards.

The school sued in July, alleging that the Education Department’s decision to remove Florida Coastal from the student loan program was arbitrary and asking the court to reinstate its loan eligibility.

But Howard found that the government's concerns over Florida Coastal’s ownership and its financial resources were legitimate, and that the school waited too long to ask the court to intervene.

The private equity firm that had long owned nearly all of InfiLaw, Sterling Capital Partners, declined to sign a “program participation agreement” the Education Department requires of all entities receiving federal student loan money and subsequently relinquished its ownership of InfiLaw and Florida Coastal, according to the opinion. Without Sterling Capital, InfiLaw lacks the required $5.6 million letter of credit needed to remain eligible for the federal student loan programs.

InfiLaw already owes the Education Department at least $3.6 million in closed school discharges stemming from the 2017 shuttering of the Charlotte School of Law and the 2018 closure of Arizona Summit Law School. The company faces another $167 million in potential liability stemming from loan discharge applications submitted by former students who allege that they were defrauded, according to the opinion.

Howard also agreed with the Education Department’s contention that Florida Coastal failed to disclose that it had been told by the ABA that it was out of compliance with several accreditation standards, among them the rules that require schools to maintain adequate law library and career counseling staff.

“Whatever powers a federal court may have, they do not extend to time travel,” Howard wrote. “No action by this Court can undo the events that have unfolded in the last several months to return the relationships between [Florida Coastal], the Department, the ABA, and the Students and Faculty of [Florida Coastal] to the state in which they stood before the Sterling Decision.”

