Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

7697 Village Way

parkcityluxuryrealestate.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare for your expectations to be exceeded from the moment you enter this Empire Residence property. Alder and Tweed designer furnishings add sophisticated and timeless elegance to the spacious and thoughtful single-level 4-bedroom floor plan. The open concept living, dining, and kitchen are enhanced by stunning views of Upper Deer Valley and ski runs. The gourmet kitchen offers commercial-grade appliances with custom cabinetry and a waterfall bar. Light fills the residence with an abundance of windows and doors yet offers privacy with custom blinds throughout. Four en suite bedrooms are beautifully appointed, including a built-in bunk room great for multigenerational gatherings. An additional flex space currently used as a tv lounge could easily transform into an office or yoga room. One of the two outdoor decks offers a private hot tub, gas fireplace, and fashionable furniture. Empire Residences provide direct ski lift access, private entries, and ideal floor plans embracing Empire Pass's best slope-side views. All four seasons can be enjoyed with ease with the front lobby concierge desk, on-site Lodgekeeper, apres-ski fireside lounge and pub, fitness center, ski locker room, ski beach patio including outdoor fire pits, and underground parking with private storage for each residence. Talisker Club's Tower Club is just steps away, where members have quick access to on-mountain amenities and skiing the Deer Valley Ski Resort. The expansion includes a new full-service spa, kids' camp, ski beach, multiple dining options, and an enhanced spacious fitness center.

www.parkcityluxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Pub#Ski Resort#Empire Residences#Empire Pass#Talisker Club#Tower Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Oldest home in The Villages to be restored

The oldest home in The Villages will be preserved and restored by the Department of Property Management. The property known as the Brinson-Perry home was built in 1887 and was expanded over the years. The home was bought by The Villages in 2002 and moved in 2004 to its current...
Yogahomestratosphere.com

Makhno Village Resort by Makhno

Exhale. Get in your car, turn off the navigator and go wherever the road takes you. Sooner or later you’ll find yourself at Makhno Village Resort. Makhno Village Resort is a recreation complex concept of a new generation that can be located near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, or Kamianets-Podilskyi — wherever it’s needed. An hour behind the wheel — and you find yourself amongst silence that can be broken only by birds, trees, and wind.
Real EstateNews Argus

1650 Sandersted Village Circle

Coming Soon! This home is currently occupied and will be available very soon! Please contact us for additional information, or let us know if you would like to consider some of our other homes available for immediate viewing. Thank you for respecting the privacy of our current resident by not disturbing them.
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

9 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,795,000

An elegant tree lined street provides the backdrop for this amazing St. Leonard’s Tract beach block estate situated on a huge 50' x 125' lot. With four floors of living space, nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, 1000 sq. ft. of professional office space AND room for a FABULOUS POOL, the possibilities are endless! Beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, and high ceilings accent the home. The open layout features a sun-filled living room, complete w/ built-ins & a marble fireplace, a huge formal dining room, home office, and spacious eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and an adjacent sunny breakfast room with doors out to the back deck. The 2nd floor includes two sizable bedrooms that share a private deck with ocean views! There is also a principal bedroom complete with a stunning bathroom, walk-in closet, and private deck. The 3rd floor features three additional bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. An added bonus is the fully finished lower level, which is currently being used as a doctors office. It includes 4 rooms, a massive living area, full bathroom, laundry room, & ample storage space. There are also two outdoor entrances. Lastly, exterior highlights include a large fenced yard with room for a pool, outdoor shower, detached 1.5 car garage with a bedroom above, and a driveway that parks up to 4 cars! This fabulous home is steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and Ventnor pier, making for the perfect summer getaway or year round home.
Hancock, MAberkshirefinearts.com

Shaker Village Appeal

Our Laundry & Machine Shop desperately needs a new roof. One of the most prominent buildings in the Village, it’s also the oldest, the stone hearth dating back to the 1780s. The wood shake shingles, last replaced in the 1990s, started deteriorating on the vast structure several years ago. As John F. Kennedy said, “the time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining,” and we know that all too well as daylight appears through the holes, while the monsoon-like rains this summer intensify the need for repair.
Yadkinville, NCWinston-Salem Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Yadkinville - $725,000

Step into your own little piece of paradise. Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on 20 +/- acres. Gorgeous views of nature from the sunroom, perfect for winding down in the evening or enjoying your coffee in the morning. This home boasts spacious bedrooms, endless kitchen counter space, and natural light throughout. Included on the property is a large recreation building with office space, a kitchen, and a large bar that is truly a work of art. The recreation building is approximately 1800 square feet. With the home, you get the best of country living without being too far away from the city. Conveniently located under 5 minutes from 421. Schedule your showing today to really appreciate what this home has to offer! Listing data (square footage, amenities, beds/baths, etc.) does not fully represent everything being offered. Moreover, additional homes, land, and buildings that adjoin this property are available. Please see MLS#1036490 - 3429 Old US Hwy 421. *SEE AGENT-ONLY REMARKS*
Politicsmybackyardnews.com

THE VILLAGE AT WATERMAN LAKE

These activities and events are among the traditions we are re-creating and re-inventing this year. We look forward to the fullness of life and living that has been a Village hallmark for more than the past quarter-century. Read on to see what is new and what is returning as we re-discover our lives in 2021 and going forward!
Somers Point, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $599,000

The one you have been waiting for ...One of the most sought after locations in Somers Point.Just mins to Ocean City beaches. This 3800 sq ft 1 of a kind masterpiece has stunning panoramic views of the Great Bay CC golf course. As you enter through the custom glass front doors you are welcomed by an amazing 400sq ft living room w/ custom mahogany firepl & built in show case.Cathedral ceiling & bay windows drench this room in natural sunlight. For the chef, we have a kitchen complete w/sub zero refrig,Thermador oven,center island and a plethora of cabinets & counter space.Lg Formal dining rm perfect for entertaining w/sliding glass doors that lead to the massive deck. You will cherish the amazing 540sq ft Great rm w/ windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard & golf course w/ pavers that lead to a water fountain & pond. Amenities include a magnificent built in wet bar,firepl, dining area & powder rm. On this floor you will find a commercial kitchen for private use.Ascend to the Massive 350sq ft owner's suite, surrounded by windows w/ a breathtaking panoramic view of the golf course which features a fireplace, private balcony, whirlpool tub,shower, custom porcelain double sinks, & 2 walk in closets & home office. On the upper level you will find an additional private suite w/windows overlooking the golf course,balcony, half bath & walk in closet.There are 2 more bedrooms & a full bath.You will love this home & memories you will make.Your summer at the shore awaits.
Woodway, TXWacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $689,059

Office at home with over an acre to stretch out and enjoy! In one of Woodway's most desirable neighborhoods located next to Woodway Park. This magnificent home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms with a natural mother-in-law flow to it. A beautiful kitchen with granite countertops plus pantry, double ovens, and large island with a glass cooktop. The kitchen open's up to the dining room, family room and formal living area all with crown molding throughout. Wonderful laminate wood flooring throughout adds to its beauty. Tons of built-ins. Master suite has his/hers vanities with a whirlpool spa tub and a walk through closet. Isolated Mother-In-Law area comes with her own formal entertaining area. There is an upstairs loft with a full bath that can be a bedroom, office, game room, or dance studio. The backyard is perfect for entertaining that has a big beautiful deck and built-in bar next to Cherry Creek! Sellers are offering $15,000 towards landscaping allowance.
Florence, SCSCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $524,900

Recently renovated 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home including a new roof, 2 new HVAC units, fresh paint throughout interior and refinished hardwood floors including in kitchen! New ceramic tile flooring in mudroom off of 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with double walk-in closets with built-ins. Bonus room upstairs, front and rear staircases with hardwood steps. Only home locate on cul-de-sac in Lazar Place Subdivision with in-ground pool and brick fencing. To help visualize this home’s floor plan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $569,900

Pride in ownership is evident in this stunning home. This all-brick FROG is situated on .71 acres. The manicured landscape will grab your attention. The lawn offers an in-ground sprinkler system. The split bedroom layout, with 9’ ceilings. The spacious kitchen features stone backsplash, a large island with sink, plus a pantry. The main level den/office area offer abundant space for the work at home person. The dining room, has designer chair rail and ceiling. The spacious primary bedroom has an exterior door to access the large rear deck. The primary bathroom has a walk-in tile shower as well as an oval-shaped built-in tub. The entire living area has beautiful, upgraded hardwood flooring. The great room, with vaulted ceiling, has a corner gas log fireplace. The upper level offers lots of possibilities with office space, a media room with a projection tv with surround sound, & full bath. The over-size garage offers ample storage and will accommodate large vehicles with space to spare.
Kernersville, NCgreensboro.com

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

This brick home is in an established neighborhood and has been remodeled & refurbished and is ready for you to move into. There is a new roof, new gutters, new hvac, new deck, new appliances, new light fixtures, new flooring, AND MORE! There is also a 1.82 acre cul-de-sac lot plus a full, unfinished basement which offers great storage and/or a workshop area, and/or expansion possibilities. There are so many great features thru-out such as 2 pantrys in the kitchen plus an island, a very generous-sized dining room, a bedroom and full bath on the main level that can also be the perfect office and a large bonus room upstairs that can also serve as a 5th bedroom. There is also a 2nd staircase to access the bonus room. The main level double garage also has a large utility room. And did I mention the neighborhood pool for these hot summer days. All of this plus a great Triad location just minutes from I-40, shopping, and restaurants.
Madison, WIWiscnews.com

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $520,000

Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA home in Parkwood Hills. Features LR w/ vaulted ceiling, Gas Fireplace & Birdseye maple flooring. Hardwood floors though out main level. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, half bath plus a 1st floor office leading to 3-season porch and private backyard. All 3 bedrooms on 2nd level including 2 full baths. Large primary bedroom (21x11) with ensuite bath plus extra storage closet that can be turned into a walk in closet. New front steps and backyard paved patio (2019), Fridge (2019), Dishwasher (2021), Stove & Microwave (2021), Washer & Dryer (2018). Large unfinished basement ready for your future Rec room.
Murfreesboro, TNmurfreesborotn.gov

Lemonade Stroll Through the Village

Lemonade will be served as you stroll through the village and enjoy the buildings, tractors, and grounds. Come on you lunch break and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the picnic tables under the shade trees! For all ages.
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Only in The Villages: Christmas in July

Christmas came early this year at Karen and Bernie Harkins’ home. For July, the Village of Glenbrook residents celebrated the holiday a few months early for their grandchildren who were coming to visit. The couple hadn’t seen them in a couple years, and they have never had the chance to celebrate Christmas with them because they usually celebrate with their other grandparents.
Highland Village, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Concerts in the Park in Highland Village

Come ready to rock and join us in the park for a night of music. This fun, family friendly event features local bands and is a perfect way to blow off steam on a warm summer night. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and make yourself comfortable. The concerts will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Doubletree Ranch Park and there is no charge.
Village, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Dogwood Village celebrates staff

Dogwood Village of Orange County held a staff celebration last Thursday, recognizing its 300 employees for their efforts over the past year to keep the facility’s residents COVID-free. Additionally, the luau-themed event recognized staff for the success results of its recent Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services evaluation. Usually, the survey is conducted annually, but with the public health pandemic, this year’s evaluation encompassed the past two years. Thursday’s event featured a catered barbecue lunch, door prizes, activities, music and more. “The emphasis today is on the tremendous effort our staff made over the past year--not just coming to work, but making sacrifices in their personal lives to keep our residents safe,” Dogwood Director of Customer & Community Relations, Patty Talley said. Dogwood Administrator Pam Doshier added, “We have a fabulous team here and this is a ‘thank you’ to them for all their hard work to keep us COVID-free and for supporting us in our successful VDMAS survey. We couldn’t do it without all of them.” Dogwood Village thanks the following local businesses for donating door prizes to Thursday’s celebration: Jeff Earnhardt with Edward Jones, Blue Ridge Bank, Encompass Home Health, Legacy Hospice Lockwood Broadcasting, Mary Chiles Consulting, La Naranja Restaurant, Pruitt Pharmacy, Riddleberger Brothers, Food Lion of Madison, Food Lion of Orange, KFC, Hardee’s, Pig and Steak, Hathaway Paper, El Vaquero West, Barbeque Exchange, and Doshier’s Donuts.
Stamford, CTctbites.com

The Wheel Opens at The Village in Stamford

Chances are that by now you’ve heard at least a little something about The Village, located in Stamford’s South End. If you haven’t heard a peep about one of Fairfield County’s most buzzworthy openings in a while, you must be totally cut off from civilization aka social media. The CliffsNotes...
Manhattan, NYsouthbaybyjackie.com

Manhattan Village Job Fair

Manhattan Village is having a Job Fair on Wednesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Plaza. Are you looking for a new career? Meet with over 20+ retailers and restaurants giving on-the-spot interviews. Please register in advance for your preferred date and check...
Economydwell.com

This Company Is Turning Used Shipping Containers Into Custom Swimming Pools

Modpools upcycles shipping containers that are otherwise destined to rust and creates prefab pools for your backyard. Stacked high on massive cargo vessels, shipping containers make lengthy journeys across the world’s oceans to deliver the goods. Many of those containers make a single trip only to be discarded upon arrival, while others get second chances as restaurants, office spaces, or homes. More recently, one American company has found yet another way to keep them from becoming waste—by turning them into backyard swimming pools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy