7697 Village Way
Prepare for your expectations to be exceeded from the moment you enter this Empire Residence property. Alder and Tweed designer furnishings add sophisticated and timeless elegance to the spacious and thoughtful single-level 4-bedroom floor plan. The open concept living, dining, and kitchen are enhanced by stunning views of Upper Deer Valley and ski runs. The gourmet kitchen offers commercial-grade appliances with custom cabinetry and a waterfall bar. Light fills the residence with an abundance of windows and doors yet offers privacy with custom blinds throughout. Four en suite bedrooms are beautifully appointed, including a built-in bunk room great for multigenerational gatherings. An additional flex space currently used as a tv lounge could easily transform into an office or yoga room. One of the two outdoor decks offers a private hot tub, gas fireplace, and fashionable furniture. Empire Residences provide direct ski lift access, private entries, and ideal floor plans embracing Empire Pass's best slope-side views. All four seasons can be enjoyed with ease with the front lobby concierge desk, on-site Lodgekeeper, apres-ski fireside lounge and pub, fitness center, ski locker room, ski beach patio including outdoor fire pits, and underground parking with private storage for each residence. Talisker Club's Tower Club is just steps away, where members have quick access to on-mountain amenities and skiing the Deer Valley Ski Resort. The expansion includes a new full-service spa, kids' camp, ski beach, multiple dining options, and an enhanced spacious fitness center.www.parkcityluxuryrealestate.com
