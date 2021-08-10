Cancel
3D Printer Market|Expected Growth Of $16.94 Billion |Emerging Trends, Company Risk & Key Executives|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the 3D printer market is likely to register a CAGR of over 23% with an incremental growth of $ 16.94 billion during 2021-2025. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Systems Corp.(US), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems( Germany), Formlabs Inc.(US), HP Inc.(US), Materialise NV( Belgium) are some of the major market participants.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on 3D Printer Market can now be gained through our report.

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a negative impact on the 3D printer market. In the short term, the market demand will show At par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Have Free Sample Now!

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?The 3D printer market share growth by the FDM segment will be leading the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The 3D printer market has the potential to grow by USD 16.94 billion during 2021-2025.
  • Who are the top players in the market?3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., HP Inc., Materialise NV, Proto Labs Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, XYZprinting Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the 3D printer market.
  • What is the key market driver and challenge?An increase in the consumer interest for 3D customized products is notably the key market driver & the high cost of training workforce has been identified as the market challenge that limits the growth of market vendors.
  • How big is the North American market? North America will register the highest growth rate of 34.15% among the other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Although the increasing investments in additive manufacturing and emphasis on reducing the time-to-market will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the lack of availability of raw materials and in-house additive manufacturing resources is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this 3D printer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

3D Printer Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology
  • FDM
  • SLS
  • SLA
  • Others
  • Product
  • Geography

